Immunotherapy Emerging as a Treatment of Hope for Those With Lung Cancer

Recent statistics indicate that the incidence of lung cancer has increased manifold over the last decade in India. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the condition is growing to catastrophic proportions in the country with a high mortality rate of 14.5% among men alone. During the Lung Cancer Awareness Month, there is a need to educate people that the condition can be cured if detected at an early stage.

Apart from exposure to smoke in various forms, the other factors responsible for a growing prevalence of lung cancer include exposure to asbestos, cement and paint factory workers, or even chronic radiation. Young Asian non-smoker females with mutation positivity is the new group identified in past few years.

Speaking about this, Dr Rajas B Patel, Medical Oncologist, RH Clinic said, "Lung cancer is a disease where the saying 'prevention is better than cure' holds true. It has a survival rate of less than 5%, and therefore when it advances, the only help that can be given is palliative care to prolong lifespan. It is therefore imperative to spread more awareness and understand that seeking help on time can cure the condition. Molecular testing is a very important part of lung cancer work up, especially in metastatic (stage 4) disease, where only single tablet, can, although temporarily, control disease. Patients can even avoid chemotherapy."

The current treatment options for lung cancer include combination of surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy for local disease. In the advanced stages, depending on the molecular testing and other advanced studies, chemotherapy, drugs for positive mutational studies in oral tablets form or a very recent immunotherapy option is suggested.

Adding further, Dr Patel said, "Immunotherapy has changed the overall scenario of prognosis in terms of life expectancy in advanced or metastatic disease of lung cancer. Some drugs are being routinely used now and some are still being used in trials and may hit the market in upcoming years."

Effective screening for lung cancer should be made an important part of preventive care procedures. This will help in detecting any underlying abnormalities in a timely manner and prevent further complications. At an individual level, the following precautions must be taken to avert lung cancer.

Quit smoking as this can reduce the risk of lung cancer, even if one has smoked for years. Make use of other options such as nicotine replacement products, medications, and support groups.

Avoid second-hand smoke if one happens to live in and around a smoker. Avoid areas where people smoke, such as bars and restaurants, and seek out smoke-free options.

Take precautions to protect oneself from exposure to toxic chemicals at work. One can wear a mask for protection. The risk of lung damage from workplace carcinogens increases if one smokes.

Eat a healthy diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables. Food sources of vitamins and nutrients are best.

Try and exercise on most days of the week. If one doesn't exercise regularly, start out slowly.

