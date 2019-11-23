International Development News
Development News Edition

Study finds sustainable way to block dengue and Zika virus

An effective yet environmentally sustainable method has proved useful in blocking the transmission of mosquito-borne dengue virus, says a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 19:42 IST
Study finds sustainable way to block dengue and Zika virus
Prof Hoffmann, from Melbourne University's Bio21 Institute, says the findings can make a difference to a number of countries, which have dengue.. Image Credit: ANI

An effective yet environmentally sustainable method has proved useful in blocking the transmission of mosquito-borne dengue virus, says a recent study. Using a strain of the bacteria Wolbachia, which inhibit mosquitoes from transmitting viruses to humans, researchers at the Universities of Melbourne and Glasgow and the Institute for Medical Research in Malaysia were able to successfully reduce cases of dengue at sites in Kuala Lumpur.

Their data published in -- Current Biology -- shows that mosquitoes carrying the wAlbB strain of Wolbachia, when released into the wild, had the effect of reducing the incidence of dengue cases by 40 percent. Previously, scientists including Professor Ary Hoffmann from the University of Melbourne, have carried out successful mosquito releases using a different strain of the Wolbachia bacteria, but while this strain was able to invade wild populations in some conditions, it did not appear to be suitable for use in the very hot conditions experienced in equatorial countries such as Malaysia.

Now, this international team of researchers from Melbourne, Glasgow, and Malaysia has shown that the wAlbB strain of Wolbachia is stable and effective, even in daily peak temperatures of 36° Celsius and higher, as commonly experienced in areas of Malaysia where dengue is prevalent. Prof Hoffmann, from Melbourne University's Bio21 Institute, said the findings could make a difference to a number of countries who have dengue.

"This study provides us with a new Wolbachia strain for field release and highlights disease impact within a complex urban setting where dengue incidence rates are high," he said. "The intervention succeeded despite ongoing pesticide applications and other challenges that can make it hard for the Wolbachia to become established. The approach holds promise not only in Malaysia but also in other countries," he added.

Researchers released batches of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying the wAlbB strain of Wolbachia into the wild, in six different sites in greater Kuala Lumpur with high levels of dengue transmission. The Wolbachia carrying mosquitoes -- both male and female -- then went on to mate with the wild mosquito population, resulting in the spread and establishment of the virus-inhibiting bacteria.

In some sites, Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes were measured at over 90 percent frequency more than a year after the mosquito releases ended. The success of lowering dengue cases at these sites has led to a cessation of insecticide fogging in these areas, highlighting both the environmental and economic benefits of this method.

Prof Steven Sinkins, from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, said the breakthrough is promising news for countries that endure mosquito-borne diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Maha drama: Fadnavis back as CM, Ajit Pawar new deputy CM

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJPs Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by NCPs Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reac...

Governor was misled, Fadnavis must quit as CM: Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had misled the governor. F...

UPDATE 3-On Iraq visit, Pence reassures Kurds and discusses protests with prime minister

Vice President Mike Pence visited Iraq on Saturday to reassure Iraqi Kurds of U.S. support after President Donald Trumps decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria drew criticism that Washington had betrayed its Kurdish allies there. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019