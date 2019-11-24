International Development News
Development News Edition

Slight changes in diet can lead you to longer life: Study

A decrease in the amount of food consumed proves beneficial for both humans and animals when they turn old and even gives a boost to longevity, found a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:22 IST
Slight changes in diet can lead you to longer life: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A decrease in the amount of food consumed proves beneficial for both humans and animals when they turn old and even gives a boost to longevity, found a recent study. In order to extract the maximum benefits, the diet pattern must be established earlier in life to improve health in old age and extend lifespan, according to a study published in the journal Nature Metabolism.

But when do you have to change your diet to achieve this benefit in old age? Researchers have now shown that mice only become healthier if they start food reduction early and eat less before entering old age. The scientists conclude that healthy behaviour must be established earlier in life in order to improve health in old age and extend lifespan.

How can we stay fit and healthy in old age for as long as possible? Researchers into ageing have a simple answer: eat less and healthily. But when do you have to start and is it enough if you only manage to do this for a short time? To investigate this, researchers led by Linda Partridge, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, in an animal study have put young and old mice on a diet - with varying degrees of success. Mice live longer and are healthier in old age if they are given 40 per cent less to eat after reaching adulthood than animals who are allowed to eat as much as they want.

The dieting mice are fed with food enriched with vitamins and minerals to prevent malnutrition. But if food intake is first reduced in mice first start eating less food when they are already seniors, the researchers observe little or no effect on the life expectancy of the mice. On the other hand, when mice are allowed to eat as much as they like after a period of reduced food intake, they have no long-term protection, so reduced food intake has to be sustained for mice to reap the benefits. It must, therefore, be implemented early and be sustained until the end of their lives to have positive effects on health in old age.

"One should establish healthy behaviours early in life. It may not be as good for your health to change your diet later in life. Health in old age is a lifelong affair", explains Linda Partridge from the Max Planck Institute for the Biology of Ageing and UCL. But why do older mice no longer react to the change in diet?

Oliver Hahn, the first author of the study and doctoral student in the Partridge department, investigated gene activity in different organs. While the gene activity in the liver quickly adapted when mice are transferred to a restricted diet, the scientists observed a 'memory effect' in the fat tissue of older animals. Although the mice lose weight, the activity of the genes in the fat tissue is similar to that of the mice that continue to eat as much as they want. In addition, the fat composition in old mice does not change as much as in young mice. This memory effect mainly affects mitochondria, the cells' powerhouses, which play an important role in the ageing process.

Usually, reduced food intake leads to increased formation of mitochondria in fatty tissue. But the study showed that this is no longer the case when older mice are switched to a lower calorie diet. This inability to change at the genetic and metabolic levels may contribute to the shortened lifespan of these animals. Michael Wakelam, co-corresponding author and Director of the Babraham Institute commented, "The experimental power of integrating data about lipid metabolism and metabolic pathways with the tissue-specific understanding of gene expression in mice of different ages and diets has allowed us to demonstrate clearly the importance of a nutritional memory in contributing to healthy ageing."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Filing review of Ayodhya verdict not in interest of Muslims, will harm Hindu-Muslim unity: National Commission for Minorities chief to PTI. PTI ASKHMB

Filing review of Ayodhya verdict not in interest of Muslims, will harm Hindu-Muslim unity National Commission for Minorities chief to PTI. PTI ASKHMB...

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

Pakistan summons Norwegian Ambassador over Quran desecration incident

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 24 SputnikANI The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Norwegian Ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the desecration of the Quran in Norways Kristiansand, the ministry said. Earlier this w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019