International Development News
Development News Edition

Intestinal stem cell genes may link dietary fat, colon cancer: Study

A new study describes a new connection between the way cells consume fat and how genes regulate stem cell behaviour in the intestines of mice. According to a Rutgers study, two genes that appear to help stem cells in the intestine burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:02 IST
Intestinal stem cell genes may link dietary fat, colon cancer: Study
There's too much dietary fat in the intestine, stem cell numbers increase, boosting susceptibility to colon cancer.. Image Credit: ANI

A new study describes a new connection between the way cells consume fat and how genes regulate stem cell behaviour in the intestines of mice.According to a Rutgers study, two genes that appear to help stem cells in the intestine burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer. The study was published in the journal Gastroenterology.

"This is important because scientists have shown that when there's too much dietary fat in the intestine, stem cell numbers increase, boosting susceptibility to colon cancer," said senior author Michael Verzi, an associate professor in the Department of Genetics in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Verzi is also a research member in the Genomic Instability and Cancer Genetics Research Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. People naturally lose millions of intestinal cells daily, much like they lose skin cells. Intestinal stem cells undergo constant renewal and fuel the continuous turnover of the lining of the intestine, but altered stem cell functions can lead to colon cancer.

Colorectal cancer (of the colon or rectum) is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. An estimated 101,420 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Recent studies have shown that intestinal stem cells can increase in animals on a high fat "Western" diet, potentially explaining an elevated cancer risk from such a diet.

The Rutgers team recently discovered that two genes (HNF4A and HNF4G) work together to promote the proper function of the intestinal lining. In the new study, they found that mice lost intestinal stem cells when these genes were inactivated, confirming their importance. Rutgers scientists believe that the genes help stem cells burn fat, providing them energy. Going forward, the researchers hope to further investigate whether the two genes alter stem cell numbers and cancer risk during a high-fat diet, said Verzi, who is also a member of the Rutgers Center for Lipid Research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

YouGov to release MRP poll for UK election on Wednesday

Market research firm YouGov said it would publish a closely watched poll which will seek to predict the outcome of Britains Dec. 12 at 2200 GMT on Wednesday.The multilevel regression and post-stratification MRP poll would be published first...

US STOCKS-Futures move higher as trade deal hopes rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as expectations of a trade truce were strengthened by a report that the worlds two largest economies were very close to a deal, while jeweler Tiffany surged after agreeing to a sale.Beijing and Washin...

Kerala: 1 dead after bike collides with KSRTC bus

A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC bus in Vanjarammoodu on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as JS Sreeram 23, who was returning home after taking...

Mayor says Turkish state banks shut out Istanbul after poll win

Istanbuls new mayor has said Turkeys state banks stopped making routine loans to the city after a June election in which he pulled off a shock victory over President Tayyip Erdogans ruling AK Party AKP, forcing it to borrow from abroad. May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019