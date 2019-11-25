Annual health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees rolled out

The annual health check-up scheme for Delhi government's employees of 40 years of age and above, as approved in-principle by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, was rolled out, a statement said on Monday. According to the statement issued by the LG office, the health check-up facilities can be availed at government hospitals, 16 empanelled private hospitals in Delhi and eight empanelled private hospitals in the National Capital Region.

"The hospital will prepare health report and hand it over along with summary, in original to the employee concerned. This report will be annexed to the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of the employee concerned as an integral part of APAR," it stated. Baijal stated that the 'Annual Health Check-up Scheme' is aimed at fostering preventive healthcare by promoting wellness among thousands of government employees.

He also stated that this would be a milestone in ensuring good health for all employees under the Delhi government and would go a long way in improving overall productivity and employee welfare. Baijal also stated that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body and this scheme is a step in the right direction – healthy employees, better work culture and a fit nation.

