WADA committee recommends four-year Olympics ban on Russian officials

  • Reuters
  • Moscow
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 01:45 IST
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday its compliance review committee had recommended that Russian government officials be prohibited from attending or participating in any Olympic Games for four years over non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

WADA said its report is based on a forensic review of inconsistencies found in some of the data that were obtained by the agency from the Moscow Laboratory in January.

The agency also said its executive committee will consider the recommendation and proposed consequences on Dec. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

