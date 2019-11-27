International Development News
Nepal Prime Minister undergoes appendicitis surgery

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli has undergone an appendicitis surgery after complaining of pain in the abdomen and will remain in the hospital for a few days for observation, doctors have said, amid growing concerns over his worsening renal health. Oli underwent surgery on Tuesday at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre (MCVTC) of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj after his appendix burst.

"His health is stable and there is no serious problem,” Oli's press advisor Surya Thapa said. The prime minister visited the hospital at around 9:00am after complaining of pain in the abdomen, media reports said.

The surgery was done at a time when he has been regularly visiting the hospital after his transplanted kidney failed to function properly. Oli has undergone four cycles of haemodialysis in Grande International Hospital in the last few weeks.

Oli underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. He has been visiting hospitals abroad for health check-up ever since. "He was diagnosed with appendicitis and infection in the stomach. He underwent laparotomy and appendectomy procedures. His health is stable,” Thapa said after Tuesday's surgery.

"He will have to remain in the hospital for a few days," said Arun Sayami, the prime minister's health adviser. "Given his medical complications, we will keep him in the hospital for a few days,” he said.

Appendicitis is a condition where the appendix becomes swollen and inflamed. The appendix is a small finger-shaped pouch on the right-lower abdomen connected to the colon.

