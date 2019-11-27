International Development News
Development News Edition

Traditional practices get in way of vaccinating against measles in DR Congo

Violence and insecurity, lack of access to healthcare and vaccine and medical kit shortages in the worst-affected areas, have rendered thousands of children unprotected and hindered efforts to stop the deadly disease from spreading. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:41 IST
Traditional practices get in way of vaccinating against measles in DR Congo
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that measles, which has gripped all provinces in the country, is the world's largest and fastest-moving epidemic. Image Credit: Flickr

Since the beginning of 2019, measles has taken more than 250,000 lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a top UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) official said on Wednesday, pointing out that over 90 percent of the deaths were children under-five.

"While the Ebola outbreak, which has claimed more than 2,000 lives in the Eastern DRC, has commanded sustained international attention, measles, which has claimed more than twice as many lives, continues to be underreported", said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in the country.

Violence and insecurity, lack of access to healthcare and vaccine and medical kit shortages in the worst-affected areas, have rendered thousands of children unprotected and hindered efforts to stop the deadly disease from spreading.

"Cultural beliefs and traditional healthcare practices also often get in the way of vaccinating children against measles and treating those with symptoms", he explained.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that measles, which has gripped all provinces in the country, is the world's largest and fastest-moving epidemic.

While a safe, effective and affordable vaccine can prevent the disease, Mr. Beigbeder stressed that "the key is to reach every single child, no matter where they are".

WHO maintains that responding to measles requires a range of approaches to ensure that all children get their vaccines on time. This requires effective communication and engagement on their critical importance as well as the dangers of the disease.

UNICEF and its partners are not only conducting measles vaccination campaigns in the worst-affected areas but also supplying clinics with medicine to treat the disease.

So far, they have distributed 1,317 medical measles kits – containing antibiotics, rehydration salts, Vitamin A and other medicines – to affected health zones to treat children with complications.

"Yet these measures can only ever be a short-term solution, as significant investment in strengthening DRC's national vaccination programme and wider health care systems is crucial to guarantee the health and wellbeing of the country's children", the UNICEF representative underscored.

WHO flagged that measles is a virus which typically begins with a high fever. It's the complications associated with the highly contagious disease, including pneumonia and encephalitis, which are responsible for most measles-related deaths.

According to the UN health agency, severe cases are more likely to occur among young children who are malnourished or have insufficient food, especially those with a vitamin A deficiency, or whose immune systems have been weakened by HIV/AIDS or other diseases.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants. The citizenship was handed over at the District Collectorate in Jaipur.Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had informed the L...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in latest east Congo attack

Updates death toll and quote By Fiston MahambaGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist rebels have killed at least 19 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks cau...

Aaditya invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on T...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy picks up in Q3; data surprise on the upside

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and there are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close. The modest firming in growth reported on Wednesday b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019