No significant shortage of doctors: Minister Harsh Vardhan

There is no significant shortage of doctors and adequate steps are being taken to stop them from going abroad, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Vardhan, however, said there is no mechanism to forcefully stop doctors from going abroad.

"There is no significant shortage of doctors in the country," he said during Question Hour. The minister said the central government has taken adequate steps so that doctors and nurses don't shift to other countries.

Vardhan said as per available information, no specific study with regard to shortage of doctors and nurses in central government hospitals in Delhi has been conducted by the government. However, the positions with respect to the shortage of doctors/nurses are being reviewed from time to time by the government and necessary action for creation/recruitment of posts are undertaken as per requirement.

The minister said the government has taken various steps to increase availability of doctors and nursing officers in these hospitals. Vardhan said every year on the basis of vacancies projected by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Union Public Service Commission conducts combined Medical Officers Service Examination for recruitment of Medical Officers of GDMO sub-cadre of Central Health Service.

The Commission also conducts interviews for recruitment of Specialist doctors in Teaching, Non-Teaching and Public Health sub-cadre of Central Health Service (CHS). Pending recommendations from UPSC, units concerned are permitted to make contractual appointment against vacant posts, as a stop gap arrangement, in public interest, he said.

PTI ACB NAB DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)