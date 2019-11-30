International Development News
Development News Edition

Researchers discover new method to reduce chemo doses for patients

Chemotherapy, which is a saviour for many cancer patients, is a painful treatment to undergo following which many patients quit it midways.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 20:06 IST
Researchers discover new method to reduce chemo doses for patients
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Chemotherapy, which is a saviour for many cancer patients, is a painful treatment to undergo following which many patients quit it midways. But researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have developed a method that delivers chemotherapy drugs directly to malignant cells and bypasses healthy ones. With this discovery, doctors aim to reduce chemo doses for patients, thereby reducing the unpleasant side-effects associated with the treatment.

"Most anti-cancer treatments are not sufficiently specific, meaning they attack healthy cells together with the malignant ones they're trying to get rid of," explained Professor Alexander Binshtok, head of Plain Plasticity Research Group at the University. "This leads to the many serious side-effects associated with chemotherapy. Eliminating cancerous cells while leaving healthy ones alone is an important step towards reducing patients' suffering," the professor added.

The findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology. The study focused on the selective expression of the TRPV2 protein by cancer cells. When activated, TRPV2 protein opens a canal inside cell membranes.

Researchers studied liver cancer cells and were able to successfully insert a low dose of doxorubicin, a chemotherapeutic agent, through the canal and directly into cancer cells. Not only did the new method target cancer cells without harming healthy ones. In the future, the precision of this delivery method may allow doctors to prescribe lower chemo doses and to relieve patients from some of the harsher effects of chemo.

"It's too early to make concrete predictions but we are hopeful this discovery will lead the way towards a new, more targeted delivery method for chemotherapy treatment, one that will drastically reduce patients' pain," Binshtok concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs & dances: Estonia's envoy

Estonias Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by the Department of Information Technology and Commu...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton storms to final pole of the Formula One season

World champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to the final pole position of the Formula One season with a dazzling display under the floodlights in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.The Briton, who wrapped up his sixth Formula One...

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: 2 of 4 accused get bail

A special PMLA court here on Saturday rejected bail pleas of Haroun Yusuf and Humayun Merchant, both arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA Judge P Rajvaidya, however, g...

J'khand BJP demands action against Cong candidate for

The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. A minor clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019