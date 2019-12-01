International Development News
Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns

  Reuters
  Dhaka
  Updated: 01-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:06 IST
Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bangladesh plans to prohibit the sale and use of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, a health official said on Sunday, as countries around the world move to ban devices that have been linked to health risks and teen addiction. "We are actively working to impose a ban on the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and all vaping tobaccos to prevent health risks," Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Secretary at the health education and family welfare division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told Reuters.

The health ministry had taken into consideration the recent spate of deaths and illnesses linked to e-cigarette use in the United States, he said. A ban on e-cigarettes and vaporizers will be incorporated in the tobacco control policy 2019, now being drawn up by the government, he added. It will then be submitted to parliament for approval.

E-cigarettes are available everywhere in Bangladesh from small street corner shops to e-commerce sites. India, which has the second-largest population of adult smokers in the world, banned the sale of e-cigarettes in October as it warned of a vaping "epidemic" among young people.

Public health officials in the United States recommended against using e-cigarettes after 12 deaths and 805 cases of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use were reported. The global market for e-cigarettes was worth $15.7 billion in 2018, according to data from Euromonitor International, and is projected to more than double to $40 billion in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace.

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

