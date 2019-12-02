Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists discover new technique depicting cancer cells grow, spread in colon tissue

Researchers have observed how stem cell mutations quietly arise and spread throughout a widening field of the colon until they eventually predominate and become malignant.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:10 IST
Scientists discover new technique depicting cancer cells grow, spread in colon tissue
Some colon cancer mutations found in patients can lead to a striking increase in the fertility of the environment surrounding precancerous fields.. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have observed how stem cell mutations quietly arise and spread throughout a widening field of the colon until they eventually predominate and become malignant. Using an innovative modelling system in mice, the researchers visually tagged colon cancer mutations by causing stem cells to glow.

Mutations found in colon cancer were then visualised in the animals, illuminating a sort of tournament-to-the-death underway in the intestine in which one or another mutation prevailed over the others to become the driving force of a malignancy. Joshua Snyder, PhD, assistant professor in the Departments of Surgery and Cell Biology at Duke University, said: "This study provides new insight into the previously invisible process in which mutant precancerous stem cells spread throughout the colon and seed cancer."

The study was published in the journal of Nature Communications. "Our technique sets a firm foundation for testing new therapies that interrupt this early, pre-malignant process. We hope to one day target and eliminate these stealth precancerous cells to prevent cancer," Snyder said.

In this way, the researchers found key differences in how the intestinal habitats common to babies and adults grow pre-cancerous fields of mutant cells. At a critical period, newborns are sensitive to the effects of mutations within intestinal stem cells. This insidiously seeds large fields of premalignant mutated cells throughout the intestine -- a process called field cancerization -- that dramatically increases cancer risk.

These fields of mutated cells can grow and spread for years without being detected by current screening technologies; often, they remain harmless, but under proper conditions, these can rapidly become cancerous later in adults. The researchers also observed that some colon cancer mutations found in patients can lead to a striking increase in the fertility of the environment surrounding precancerous fields. Ultimately, this leads to the rapid spread of fields throughout the intestine, with lethal consequences.

Certain common mutations that arise from external sources, such as an injury or an environmental exposure, could also disrupt the environment surrounding the stem cell and lead to the rapid growth and spread of precancerous fields. These occurrences can be especially lethal in adults and occur much more rapidly than previously expected -- as if dropping a match on a drought-stricken forest.

"Field cancerisation has been suggested to be the defining event that initiates the process of cancer growth, including cancers of the breast, skin, and lung," said Snyder. "Our technique allows us to model how premalignant cells compete and expand within a field by simple fluorescent imaging, potentially leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagans U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.The meeting of the youth development also pi...

Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

American Phil Mickelson will play the Saudi International early next year, further bolstering what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in the early part of the European Tour season. Mickelsons participation was announced on Monday, w...

Brazil steel industry body "perplexed" by Trump tariff move

Brazils main steel industry body said on Monday that it was perplexed by U.S. President Trumps decision to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, calling the move retaliation and saying that the Brazilian government was not artifi...

UK Conservatives ramp up Facebook election ads

Britains governing Conservative Party has ramped up its campaigning efforts on social media platform Facebook with a surge of ads highlighting policy areas to younger voters. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives have raised record ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019