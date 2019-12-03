New Cancer Control Agency opens to improve care

The new independent Cancer Control Agency has formally opened today, delivering on the Government's plan to improve cancer care in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Health David Clark marked the occasion by announcing the membership of the Advisory Council that will be supporting the Agency.

Key components of the Government's plan to improve cancer care and control include:

Launching the comprehensive Cancer Action Plan for 2019-2029

Investing in 12 new linear accelerators for radiation treatment, including plans to put machines in Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Northland for the first time

Increased funding for PHARMAC, with three new cancer drugs funded already this year

"Today's official opening marks the start of a new era for cancer care in New Zealand. The Cancer Control Agency will play a critical role in ensuring all New Zealanders get world-class cancer care, no matter who they are or where they live," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Improving cancer survival rates in New Zealand is a long term challenge that the Agency will play a big part in helping to turn around.

"I'm pleased to announce that Professor Diana Sarfati has been appointed by the State Services Commission as interim Chief Executive to lead the Agency.

"Professor Sarfati has spent the past three months laying the groundwork for the Agency as interim National Director of Cancer Control. I know she will bring the same skill, dedication, and depth of knowledge to her new role.

"Modernising our approach to cancer won't happen overnight, but with strong leadership from the Agency and a greater focus on prevention, screening and treatment we're well placed to make progress.

"I want to acknowledge those who've worked so hard to ensure better cancer care in New Zealand, especially Blair Vining whose tireless advocacy for the establishment of this agency has left an important legacy," Jacinda Ardern said.

Health Minister Dr. David Clark says recruitment is underway to bring the Agency up to its full strength of close to 40 full-time staff.

"Professor Sarfati and her team will be supported by an Advisory Council made up of leading clinicians, experts, and consumer representatives. The caliber of the people who have agreed to be members of the Council speaks for itself and shows just how committed the entire health sector is to making progress on cancer.

"The Agency will lead work to improve cancer care and control nationwide. They will set performance indicators and monitor progress in delivering consistent, high-quality care across DHBs.

"It will take time to put an end to the postcode lottery for cancer care – but we now have a ten-year plan and the Agency in place to drive better, fairer care for all," David Clark said.

Consultation on the Cancer Action Plan has now been completed, with nearly 400 submissions received from individuals and organisations. The final plan will be released early next year.

