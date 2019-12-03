Left Menu
'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign to be launched on Dec 17

A dedicated website and a call centre will be two important components of state-level campaign 'Nirogi Rajasthan' which will be launched on December 17 to spread awareness on health issues. The website will be interactive where people can post their queries about health and experts will respond. Necessary information about various diseases will be available on the website.

Similarly, a call centre will also be set up where people can discuss their health woes and seek advice from experts, a senior state government official said. "The campaign is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps. Expert advice will also be made available. The campaign will be executed with public participation on large scale," the officer said.

The campaign was planned on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who reviewed the preparations for the launch and gave necessary directions to officials regarding the campaign in a meeting on Monday. The objectives of the campaign are proper care of elderly people, women, children and spreading awareness about communicable and non-communicable diseases, vaccination and drug addiction.

The state already runs free medicines scheme which was launched in 2011.

