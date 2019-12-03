Maha: 12 patients in discomfort post antibiotic shots, stable

As many as 12 patients in a state-run hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra suffered from vomiting and giddiness after they were administered antibiotic injections, a medical officer said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the government-run Chhaya Hospital in Ambernath town, 33 kms from Thane, on Monday.

A doctor at the hospital said the patients were given injections of 'Monocef', having mixture of a liquid and powder, following which they developed health problems. "Soon after they were administered injections, the patients, including eight women, complained of nausea, giddiness, vomiting and headache," Ambernath Municipal Council president Manisha Walekar said.

While six patients were shifted to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar as many others are being treatedat a state-run Central Hospital in the same city. "A total of 12 patients were admitted in hospital," Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Medical Superintendent, Central Hospital, said in evening.

He said condition of all the patients is stable. Meanwhile, Walekar said the antibiotic had a shelf life up to 2021.

"Samples of the medicine have been sent for an examination. After getting the result, we would be able to say what caused the complications," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)