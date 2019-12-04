Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mary Kom set to pack a punch with hepatitis awareness campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:12 IST
Mary Kom set to pack a punch with hepatitis awareness campaign

Six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom has thrown her weight behind a campaign to raise awareness about hepatitis and the Olympic medallist on Wednesday said she is committed to helping India deliver a knockout punch to the disease. The 35-year-old mother of four is the face of the campaign launched by city-based Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

"Fighting hepatitis is like fighting in boxing. As part of this campaign, we are all committed to knock hepatitis out of the country. I am happy to be part of this campaign as I am also a mother and I know vaccination is important for children to protect them," Kom told PTI on the sidelines of an event at ILBS here. As part of the initiative, a short video featuring the ace boxer was released across 250 theatres in Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday.

The 80-second video features 'Magnificent Mary' in her boxing gear, highlighting the importance of awareness to fight the disease of hepatitis, a senior ILBS official said, adding that Kom became the ambassador of the campaign last year. The World Health Organisation defines hepatitis as an inflammation of the liver. The condition can be self-limiting or can progress to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer.

There are five main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. These five types are of greatest concern because of the burden of illness and deaths they cause and the potential for outbreaks and epidemic spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy mulling forward operating base at Tuticorin: Rear Admiral

The Navy is thinking of setting up a forward operating base at Tuticorin for strengthening operations in the region, Rear Admiral K J Kumar said. The Navy has also issued orders for 51 ships which is expected to be commissioned in the next...

Philippines' Duterte orders prosecution of utilities over "onerous" contracts

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered the filing of criminal charges against the Philippines two biggest water utilities and demanded new deals to replace contracts onerous and disadvantageous for ratepayers, his spokesman said. Th...

Brazil president denies currency manipulation in wake of Trump tariffs

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the country is not artificially weakening the local currency against the U.S. dollar, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trumps intention to impose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine ...

Lebanon house speaker said efforts to form govt very positive as of Tuesday -MP Bazzi

Lebanons House Speaker Nabih Berri said that efforts to form a new government had been very positive as of Tuesday evening, according to MP Ali Bazzi speaking on Wednesday.Talks aimed at naming a new prime minister appeared to receive a blo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019