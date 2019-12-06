Left Menu
Development News Edition

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:36 IST
15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of cancer is by surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and palliative care.

"As per the National Cancer Registry Programme of Indian Council of Medical Research, the estimated incidence of cancer cases in 2018 was 15,86,571," he said during Question Hour. Vardhan said while doctors with D.M. (Medical Oncology), M.Ch. (Surgical Oncology) and M.D. (Radiation Oncology) treat cancer patients in higher-level tertiary care hospitals, other doctors such as general surgeons, gynecologists, ENT surgeons, etc. also provide treatment for cancer in government and private hospitals, depending on the type and size of cancer.

The minister said the information regarding cancer patients in government hospitals is not maintained centrally. "Health is a state subject, the central government supplements efforts of state governments in providing health care services including cancer care.

"The government of India is implementing the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) under the National Health Mission (NHM)," she said. Vardhan said the objectives of NPCDCS include awareness generation for cancer prevention, screening, early detection and referral to an appropriate level institution for treatment.

He said 599 Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) clinics at District level and 3,274 NCD clinics at the community health center level have been set up under the program. To enhance facilities for tertiary care of cancer, the central government is assisting 18 state cancer institutes and 20 tertiary care cancer centers under the strengthening of tertiary care for cancer scheme, he said.

Vardhan said India is estimated to have 1.3 lakh hemophilics. "Hemophilia, a hereditary bleeding disorder is prevalent amongst one in every 10,000 males. Considering the 1.3 billion population of India, the expected number of hemophiliacs would be 1.3 lakh," he said in a written reply.

According to the minister, the database of people suffering from Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anemia and Hemophilia on State/ Union Territory-wise is not maintained centrally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotel catches fire in Thai resort, 400 safely evacuated

Bangkok, Dec 6 APPolice in Thailands popular seaside resort of Pattaya say about 400 guests and staff were safely evacuated from a hotel whose facade caught fire in the middle of the night. They said the blaze at the Holiday Inn Express cau...

Lenders face Rs 3,700 cr hit, homebuyers to miss delay penalty in takeover offers for Jaypee Infra

Lenders to Jaypee Infratech Ltd will have to take a haircut of over Rs 3,700 crore while 20,000 homebuyers will not get paid any penalty for delay in construction of their homes in the takeover proposals brought by Mumbai-based Suraksha Rea...

'Ghost Stories' teaser out: A spooky way to start 2020

A week ago, after filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a short video giving a sneak-peak of whats in store for the Netflixs upcoming show Ghost Stories, the team on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the show. The show is a combinatio...

For the four rape accused life ended where it all started

Far from the bustle of the city, this non-descript village with paddy and tomato fields has come alive after the four men accused of gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter on Friday. The bodies of the four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019