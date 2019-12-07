Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemically treated mosquito nets to fight Malaria in Manipur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 16:50 IST
Chemically treated mosquito nets to fight Malaria in Manipur

Chemically treated mosquito nets popularly known as Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), promoted by WHO to counter malaria has helped the Manipur government to fight the tropical disease in the state, officials said on Saturday. Manipur government has set a target to achieve "zero malaria status" in 2021, nine-years ahead of the national target of eliminating the tropical disease by 2030, the officials said.

"LLINs which are given free of cost by the Geneva- based Global Fight Against AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)" is one of the most essential "malaria elimination programme", State Malaria Officer, Thangpa Serto told PTI. He said these "insecticide incorporated nets" last for at least three to five years and are distributed by GFATM as per the requirements.

An official said 3,84,348 LLINs were distributed in 2016 and 5,64,572 will be distributed by 2020." Serto said the malaria elimination campaign pursued by the state malaria office includes intensive ongoing "awareness campaign" wherein locals are informed that "early diagnosis is best away to safeguard from the vector-borne disease." Accordingly, people are consistently informed to check blood samples if they develop fever for which "testing kits" are made available at every village. This will enable to determine whether the fever is caused by malarial parasites or not, thereby giving an opportunity to treat at the earliest.

Etymologist Sujalata Ngangom said "Rapid Diagnostic Test" is vital to eliminate malaria. She said that the state malaria office has hatchery where fishes such as Gambusia and Guppy, which feeds on mosquitoes larvae are provided free of cost to villagers to naturally destroy mosquitoes larvae in stagnant water bodies.

Recently, Governor Najma Heptulla had said that Manipur will become the first state not only in the Northeastern region but also the entire nation to get the zero-malaria status. This will happen by 2021, nine years ahead of the national target to eliminate the disease by 2030, she had claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati appeals UP Guv to meet CM Adityanath, police dept over increasing incidents of crime against women

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday appealed Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police over the issue of increase in incidents of crime against women. This comes after Ma...

Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP

Amidst growing demand for domicile certificate and job protection following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, the BJPs Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday assured the people that their rights would be protected to permissible maximum lim...

Germany's SPD slip in polls after choosing new leftist leaders

Support for Germanys Social Democrats SPD has fallen after members last week chose as leaders a leftist duo who are sceptical about remaining in government with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives, a poll showed on Saturday. At a party ...

Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness

Fawad Alam returned from a decade in the test wilderness on Saturday after Pakistan recalled the middle-order batsman for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka later this month. The 34-year-old replaced Iftikhar Ahmed, who managed onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019