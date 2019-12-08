Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:58 IST
Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island tested positive for polio on Friday after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

"The patient is being treated in an isolation ward and is in stable condition, but still requires assistance to breathe," he said. Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000, after reporting its last known case of the disease in 1992. Its resurgence comes just months after the Philippines, north of Borneo, reported its first cases of polio since 1993 in September.

Noor Hisham said tests showed the child was infected with a polio strain that shared genetic links with the virus detected in the Philippine cases. Checks in the area where the baby lived showed 23 of 199 children between 2 and 15 had not received the polio vaccine, he said.

"This is a worrying situation as the spread of the disease ... can only be stopped with polio immunisation," he said, adding vaccination rates needed to be above 95% to prevent infection. There is no cure for polio, which invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours, but it can be prevented with vaccines.

The virus spreads rapidly among children, especially in unsanitary conditions in underdeveloped or war-torn regions where healthcare access is limited. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the last countries where the disease is endemic.

Noor Hisham said fecal samples from the infected child's close contacts and his surroundings had been collected in a bid to detect the polio virus. The authorities have also stepped up monitoring of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) cases, a common sign of acute polio, he said.

Noor Hisham advised parents to ensure their children were fully vaccinated. In recent years, Malaysia has faced a challenge convincing some parents to immunise their children. In 2016, five children died from diphteria, a vaccine-preventable disease, prompting an outcry https://www.reuters.com/article/us-malaysia-vaccine/some-malaysians-rejection-of-vaccines-fans-fears-of-disease-surge-idUSKCN0ZL2QN among health officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...

BoG mulling slashing fees for medical courses

In what could prove to be a big relief for medical students, a panel tasked with drafting guidelines for fee structure in private medical colleges is mulling slashing fees for half of graduate and post-graduate seats by 70 per cent and 90 p...

Anaj Mandi blaze one of the worst fire tragedies that hit Delhi

The Anaj Mandi inferno that killed at least 43 people on Sunday morning is the second most severe fire in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured. The theatre in the posh Green Pa...

Delhi fire filled building with carbon monoxide; most fatalities due to suffocation

The NDRF team that entered the Delhi building where at least 43 people died in a massive fire Sunday morning, said the building was filled with hazardous carbon monoxide. Most workers of the illegal manufacturing units that ran in the four-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019