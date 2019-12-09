Restore subsidised treatment to BPL, APL patients at SCTIMST:

The Kerala Congress (M) on Monday demanded in Rajya Sabha that the Centre restore the subsidised treatment provided to BPL and APL category patients at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) at Thiruvananthapuram. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Jose K Mani (KC-M) said that SCTIMST is an autonomous medical school and an institute of national importance that specialises in cardiology and neurology.

"Earlier, the institute catered to both BPL (Below Poverty Line) and APL (Above Poverty Line) patients at a subsidised rates. ...Last December, the management has taken a decision to cut all subsidies to both BPL and APL," he said. According to the annual report of this institute, only 2 per cent have taken free assistance so far, while 50 per cent of the patients have paid the fee in full, he said and urged the central government to restore the subsidised treatment at SCTIMST.

Mani further said that many genuine BPL patients are not able to get the free assistance because of the process. BPL patients have to clear at least seven out of nine indicators. The KC-M member also demanded that the state government should restore the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) Scheme that provides financial aid for poor people suffering from serious ailments.

The KBF, launched nine years back, was a remarkable scheme under which Rs 1,000 crore has been sanctioned to 1,00,000 people. "It was a good scheme. Anticipating the launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme (Central scheme), the Kerala government has dispensed with the KBF scheme. My request is to restore the scheme and subsidies," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)