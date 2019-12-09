Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restore subsidised treatment to BPL, APL patients at SCTIMST:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:01 IST
Restore subsidised treatment to BPL, APL patients at SCTIMST:

The Kerala Congress (M) on Monday demanded in Rajya Sabha that the Centre restore the subsidised treatment provided to BPL and APL category patients at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) at Thiruvananthapuram. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Jose K Mani (KC-M) said that SCTIMST is an autonomous medical school and an institute of national importance that specialises in cardiology and neurology.

"Earlier, the institute catered to both BPL (Below Poverty Line) and APL (Above Poverty Line) patients at a subsidised rates. ...Last December, the management has taken a decision to cut all subsidies to both BPL and APL," he said. According to the annual report of this institute, only 2 per cent have taken free assistance so far, while 50 per cent of the patients have paid the fee in full, he said and urged the central government to restore the subsidised treatment at SCTIMST.

Mani further said that many genuine BPL patients are not able to get the free assistance because of the process. BPL patients have to clear at least seven out of nine indicators. The KC-M member also demanded that the state government should restore the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) Scheme that provides financial aid for poor people suffering from serious ailments.

The KBF, launched nine years back, was a remarkable scheme under which Rs 1,000 crore has been sanctioned to 1,00,000 people. "It was a good scheme. Anticipating the launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme (Central scheme), the Kerala government has dispensed with the KBF scheme. My request is to restore the scheme and subsidies," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

20 hours delay in FIR, no prosecution witness, Court lets off doctor accused of raping his patient

A Delhi court has acquitted a doctor of the charge of raping his patient as the FIR was lodged after a delay of 20 hours and the prosecution witness did not turn up in court leaving the victims statement uncorroborated. The court said that ...

Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network

An earthquake hit north of Florence on Monday morning and led to trains across the country being canceled or severely delayed, including those on the national high-speed line. The tremor hit Italys central Apennine mountains at 3.30 a.m. 02...

Habasit Acquires Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. (NBI) and Korea Belt Services (KBS) in South Korea

Habasit has incorporated our long-standing distribution partners in South Korea as a new Affiliated Company of the Habasit Group. Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. was established in 1978 and has a strong reputation in the Korean market buil...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forwardWith the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019