LPG SYSTEMS Unveils a Major Advancement: Irradiated Mastectomy Patients Can Benefit From Minimally Invasive Breast Reconstruction

  Updated: 09-12-2019 14:30 IST
  Created: 09-12-2019 14:30 IST
A pilot study published in the Breast Journal shows the benefits of using Endermologie - a trademark of LPG SYSTEMS - in breast reconstruction after mastectomy and radiotherapy. This study included 65 women that had breast reconstruction with lipofilling +/- prothesis placement. These patients chose not to undergo flap-based reconstruction or had contraindications to the procedure and 33 of them benefited from Endermologie before the reconstructive procedures to prepare irradiated skin. The volume of fat injected was significantly superior in the Endermologie group compared with the controls for the first and second lipofilling (259.3 mL vs 150.6 mL and 251.8 mL vs 154 mL, respectively) and complications are minimized (3% vs 12.5%). Six patients in the Endermologie group had lipofilling alone (3 sessions). Authors propose that Endermologie could impact the quality of cutaneous and subcutaneous tissue resulting in improved surgical and cosmetic outcome. Patients without Endermologie treatment displayed signs of low skin trophicity such as vessel dilatation, thin skin, and capsular retraction while patients with Endermologie treatment displayed improved skin trophicity possibly leading to better long-term outcome of the lipofilling process. Endermologie might impact the biology of the irradiated tissue and hence initiate an appropriate regenerative niche. If confirmed in a prospective study, Endermologie could become a standard in patients' preparation for lipofilling‐based reconstruction.

LPG SYSTEMS is a world leader in cellular regeneration through mechanostimulation with its patented technologies for health, beauty and well-being.

To download the abstract of the article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/tbj.13645

