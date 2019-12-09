Left Menu
World Bank to provide $3.5mn to combat measles outbreak in Samoa

This funding will provide the government with additional resources to respond to the measles emergency. Image Credit: Mountain Home Air Force Base

The World Bank has declared to provide USD 3.5 million in funding to support the response to the growing measles outbreak in Samoa, on top of a USD 9.3 million grant that will support health systems strengthening in Samoa over the next 5 years.

With the measles outbreak in Samoa having now killed 70 people – almost all of them children – and more than 4,600 confirmed measles cases, the Samoan Government will draw USD 3.5 million from grant funds available under an agreed Operation that gives the government access to emergency funding in the event of a significant national emergency. This funding will provide the government with additional resources to respond to the measles emergency.

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a further USD 9.3 million to strengthen Samoa's health systems over the coming years through the Samoa Health System Strengthening Program, which will be rolled out between 2020 and 2025.

"Protecting the health and prosperity of our people is essential to the future of Samoa. This measles outbreak has dramatically and tragically demonstrated the importance of sustained health promotion and risk reduction. We are pleased to be working with the World Bank to strengthen Samoa's health services and improve the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases," Dr. Take Naseri, Director General Ministry for Health, Samoa opined.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life from the devastating measles outbreak which has affected so many children. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost beloved ones and are caring for those who are ill. During this time of crisis, we support the people of Samoa and the government to fight the outbreak. Our funding will also support the government in strengthening the country's health system to ensure better preparedness and basic health services for all Samoans," Annette Dixon, World Bank Vice-President for Human Development said.

The USD 9.3 million grant comes from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for the most in-need countries and will be implemented by Samoa's Ministry of Health.

