Panchakarma - The Body Purification and Detoxification Program by Niraamaya Wellness Retreats

Panchakarma, as its Sanskrit meaning suggests, is a five-action or a five-step treatment to deep cleanses the body of toxins or Ama. In Ayurveda, Ama is the material required that needs to be extracted from the body to correct imbalances in the three energies or doshas - Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

At the Niraamaya Spa, at Niramaaya Retreats, offers a 14-day Ayurvedic seasonal detoxification procedure which repairs severe damage done to the body over a prolonged period, due to repeated dietary indiscretions, sedentary lifestyle and genetic predisposition. Panchakarma is a holistic treatment as its five actions work to decongest lungs through Vamana, or purgation of gall bladder, liver and intestine with Virechana, while Vasthi covers ailments related to large intestine and bone tissues, Nasya addresses issues around sinus, throat, nose or head, and any problem to do with blood gets tackled through Rakthamoksha.

The Ayurveda experts recommend a 14-nights Panchakarma package to completely flush out harmful and toxic substances out of the body and nurture it back to health.

Setting off five actions to extract Ama

The deterioration in the various systems of the body due to a lifestyle ridden with stress and environmental pollution afflicts everyone. And it only gets aggravated over time because of repeated dietary indiscretions, sedentary lifestyle and genetic predisposition. All these factors cause the digestive enzymes, metabolic co-factors, hormones, and agnis (or fire within), which regulate the body's internal homeostasis, to become disorganised. As this occurs, the body begins generating and spreading toxins, affecting some parts of the physiology, causing an individual's health to decline.

Ayurveda's Panchakarma therapy is meant to strike at this malfunctioning or weakening of organs, which eventually results in illness, and attempts to get them back to working efficiently. Though, Ayurveda sees it as one of the only therapies belonging to a class of cleansing procedures called Shodana.

Ayurveda believes Ama - the waste material produced from irregular lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits - is the root of all illness as it slowly affects Prana (vital life energy), Ojas (immunity), and Tejas (cellular metabolic energy). In order to halt its growth, Ayurveda prescribes putting an individual on a regulated diet with appropriate lifestyle, including exercise, alongside a period of Panchakarma.

Three stages of treatment

This seasonal Ayurvedic cleansing procedure at Niraamaya Retreats is done in three phases - Purva Karma (preparatory phase), Pradhan or Panchakarma (treatment phase) and Paschat Karma (aftercare phase), and mandates altering the diet and lifestyle all through it.

Purva Karma: The first stage of the therapy gets the body ready for detoxification through dietary adjustments (Deepana and Paachana), pre-oleation and Abhyanga (oil massage), Abhyantara Snehan (internal oleation with oral intake of medicated or non-medicated ghee or oil), Bahya Snehan (external oleation through massages) and Sarvanga Swedana (therapeutic sweating through steam bath). It sufficiently softens and oleates channels for easy removal of toxins and increases bodily metabolic fire or 'Agni'.

Pradhan or Panchakarma: The body is now ready for Pradhan Karma or Panchakarma. During this phase, five main detoxifying actions - Vamana (therapeutic emesis), Virechana (therapeutic purgation), Vasthi (medicated enema), Nasya (nasal administration of medication) and Rakthamoksha (bloodletting therapy) - are performed.

This Ayurvedic deep cleansing technique is holistic as it works on decongestion of lungs through Vamana, purgation of gall bladder, liver and intestine with Virechana while Vasthi covers ailments related to large intestine and bone tissues, Nasya addresses issues around sinus, throat, nose or head and any problem to do with blood gets tackled by Rakthamoksha.

One or more of the five Panchakarma cleansing procedures are prescribed by Niraamaya doctors after an analysis of an individual's current state of the 'doshas' and psychological preparedness.

Paschat Karma: This part of the treatment comes at the end and is about aftercare, but is very important for deriving the full benefit of Panchakarma. It may include rejuvenating treatments called Rasayana Therapy consisting of lifestyle management, diet management and intake of herbal supplements. This phase brings back normalcy in digestive power, enabling administration of medicines to rejuvenate the body or to treat the disease.

Needs regimental discipline, abstinence

Panchakarma requires strict discipline in following a certain lifestyle and diet norms. In general, it calls for avoiding certain foods - cold food, cold drinks, caffeine, dairy products, white sugar, alcohol, and recreational drugs. The staple diet during the treatment is Khichdi (kedgeree) with ghee. To improve its effectiveness, plenty of rest is advisable as is an avoidance of strenuous activities, sexual activity, even loud music, and other such stimulating experiences.

At Niraamaya Wellness Retreats, the Panchakarma treatment is done under the strict guidance of expert Ayurveda doctors to achieve the maximum results.

