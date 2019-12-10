Doctor among three suspended for being absent from duty in J-K's Rajouri

Three employees of government medical college hospital, including a doctor, were suspended for allegedly remaining absent from their duties in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. A team of the district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh conducted a surprise inspection at the hospital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday to take firsthand appraisal of the patient care there, an official spokesman said.

The officers disguised as attendants of patients leaving behind escort and supporting staff, he said. The secret inspection lasted for three hours during which the team checked several sections including patients' register, testing equipment, ECG room, dialysis unit, wards and washrooms, the spokesman said.

It was found that some officials were absent from duty and whereas some others were impersonating duties in place of those mentioned in roaster, he said. Taking a note of such callous attitude, the deputy commissioner ordered suspension of Dr Raiz Ahmed and two staff nurses -- Umaira Rashid and Balkees Khanua, the spokesman said.

A notice has been served to the medical superintendent for poor work culture at the hospital, he said.

