Seven year old girl dies of dengue

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:49 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:49 IST
A seven-year-old girl died of dengue at the government hospital here on Saturday, hospital sources said. According to the sources, the girl, hailing from Nachipalayam in nearby Tirupur district, was suffering from fever for the past few days.

She was admitted to the government hospital a couple of days ago. After she was diagnosed with dengue symptoms, the girl was moved to the special ward and being treated, the sources said. A total of 45 patients, including 36 children, are being treated for dengue in the hospital, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

