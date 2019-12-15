Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers develop risk adjustment model for elderly

Researchers have developed a so-called risk adjustment model to predict how often elderly people seek treatment in a healthcare centre or hospital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:32 IST
Researchers develop risk adjustment model for elderly
Having an accurate model has the potential to save several millions of dollars.. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed a so-called risk adjustment model to predict how often elderly people seek treatment in a healthcare centre or hospital. The results suggest that the new model is more accurate than traditional regression models commonly used for this task, and can reliably predict how the situation changes over the years. The research results were published in the scientific publication series of Proceedings of Machine Learning Research.

Risk-adjustment models make use of data from previous years and are used to allocate healthcare funds in a fair and effective way. These models are already used in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and the US. However, this is the first proof-of-concept that deep neural networks have the potential to significantly improve the accuracy of such models. According to Pekka Marttinen, Assistant Professor at Aalto University and FCAI, "Without a risk adjustment model, healthcare providers whose patients are ill more often than average people would be treated unfairly."

Elderly people are a good example of such a patient group. The goal of the model is to take these differences between patient groups into account when making funding decisions. According to Yogesh Kumar, the main author of the research article and a doctoral candidate at Aalto University and FCAI, the results show that deep learning may help design more accurate and reliable risk adjustment models. 'Having an accurate model has the potential to save several millions of dollars,' Kumar points out.

The results show that training a deep model does not necessarily require an enormous dataset in order to produce reliable results. Instead, the new model worked better than simpler, count-based models even when it made use of only one-tenth of all available data. In other words, it provides accurate predictions even with a relatively small dataset, which is a remarkable finding, as acquiring large amounts of medical data is always difficult.

"Our goal is not to put the model developed in this research into practice as such but to integrate features of deep learning models to existing models, combining the best sides of both. In the future, the goal is to make use of these models to support decision-making and allocate funds in a more reasonable way," explains Marttinen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Action will be taken against people if they damage public

Manipur police have warned that action will be taken against people if they damage public property or put up road blockades during the 12-hour strike called by Left parties on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Insp...

SC to hear Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students protesting against CAA

The Supreme Court on Monday took serious note of rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it must stop immediately. The apex court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleg...

Getting Smith out early is a good thing: Gary Stead

Despite facing a massive defeat at the hands of Australia, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that getting Steve Smith out early in both the innings was a good thing. Any time you get Steve Smith out for less than his average is probably a g...

ExtraClass disrupting Indian EdTech space

New Delhi India, Dec 16 ANIDigpu Aditi Mishra, a class 12 student is determined to get admission into the prestigious Delhi University, which is known for its high admission cut-offs. Aditi belongs to a small village of Ballia district in E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019