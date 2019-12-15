Preventive health care need of the hour: Telangana Governor

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that preventive healthcare was the need of the hour and urged people to give greater care to their health. "As a Doctor, I appeal to the people to give greater care to their health as preventive healthcare is the need of the house," she said.

Considering the people's health care, the Union government had introduced programs like Fit India, she said while inaugurating a Touch Free Laser treatment with Schwind Amaris 750 HZ at Lotus Eye Hospital here. An individual could achieve anything if he or she was in good health One can achieve anything if only he or she was in good health, Tamilisai said and urged people to get their eyes checked, irrespective of whether they were diabetic or not, as eye care was very crucial.

The hospital chairman Dr S K Sundaramoorthy claimed that Lotus has performed over1.5 crore surgeries, extending the benefits of advanced Lasik Eye Care to the largest number of patients from different parts of India and abroad.

