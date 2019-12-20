Wakefield Hospital to receive da Vinci Xi surgical robot system

Wellington will soon be receiving its first da Vinci Xi, a state-of-the-art surgical robot at Wakefield Hospital.

Controlled by the surgeon via a console, the da Vinci Xi surgical system enables trained surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with an advanced set of instruments and a 3D high-definition view of the surgical area.

Acurity Health Group CEO, Dr. Jonathan Coleman says the purchase of the da Vinci robot comes at a time of major investment for Acurity Hospitals across Wellington and the Hawkes Bay.

"The da Vinci Xi robot is the top-of-the-line model and will be the second Xi model in New Zealand. Having this leading technology available in Wakefield Hospital is a major milestone for our surgeons who will use the robot, and patients who will benefit from its use during minimally invasive procedures," says Dr. Coleman.

The da Vinci Xi robot is widely used in specialties such as urology, gynecology, and general surgery.

"The benefit of the da Vinci Xi robot is the precision, accuracy, and range of motion it provides – improving both surgery and recovery for patients," says Dr. Coleman.

With over six million da Vinci patients worldwide, and a da Vinci surgeon starting a new procedure every 36 seconds worldwide, it is clear that surgical specialties are increasingly moving towards robotic surgery.

Wakefield Hospital is the fifth Hospital in New Zealand to purchase a da Vinci surgical robot, with the other robots located in Auckland, Christchurch, and Tauranga.

