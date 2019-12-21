Left Menu
In a first, Haryana-based hospital gets 'bronze quality certificate' under AB-PMJAY

For the first time in India, a Haryana-based hospital has received the first bronze quality certificate for maintaining a quality culture in healthcare.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) bronze quality certificate has been issued by NHA and QCI to Haryana-based hospital. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) bronze quality certificate has been issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) and Quality Council of India (QCI) on Saturday. Arsh Hospital located in Faridabad is emplaned under PMJAY has been rewarded with a bronze quality certificate after a slew of assessment which includes-self-assessment, desktop assessment and onsite visit and assessment by officials from NHA and QCI.

"Patient safety has been a fundamental principle in implementing healthcare all over the world. The bronze quality certificate is a pre-entry-level certificate in AB- PMJAY quality certification intends to develop the necessary thrust to initiate quality practices in the health sector, especially in Small Health Care Organisation (SHCO). The system is very transparent before issuing the certificate," said Dr JL Meena, General Manager of Hospital Networking and Quality Assurance at AB-PMJAY. Dr RP Singh, Secretary-General of QCI informed ANI, "The entire cycle of quality culture journey is complete now as we have issued first bronze AB-PMJAY certificate to Arsh Hospital in Faridabad. Previously, we have issued gold and silver certificates to various hospitals. And, this will be a continuous process as more hospitals would come and join the quality culture."

According to NHA, any hospital in India can apply for a bronze certificate which does not any accreditation or certification from any recognized body like National Accredited Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), Joint Commission International (JCI) etc. Till today, a total of 33 AB-PMJAY quality certificates including 21 in gold and 11 sliver certificates have been distributed to hospitals.

Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY is the world's biggest healthcare scheme, which aims to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

