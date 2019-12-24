Left Menu
Development News Edition

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:48 IST
First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

MIT scientists have developed a new ultrasound technique that does not require contact with the body to see inside a patient, an advance that may help remotely image and assess health of infants, burn victims, and accident survivors in hard-to-reach places. Conventional ultrasound does not expose patients to harmful radiation as X-ray and CT scanners do, and it is generally noninvasive.

However, it does require contact with a patient's body, and as such, may be limiting in situations where clinicians might want to image patients who don't tolerate the probe well. Ultrasound probe contact induces significant image variability, which is a major challenge in modern ultrasound imaging, according to the researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

The new laser ultrasound technique leverages an eye- and skin-safe laser system to remotely image the inside of a person. When trained on a patient's skin, one laser remotely generates sound waves that bounce through the body, the researchers said.

A second laser remotely detects the reflected waves, which researchers then translate into an image similar to conventional ultrasound. In the journal Light: Science and Applications, the team reports generating the first laser ultrasound images in humans.

The researchers scanned the forearms of several volunteers and observed common tissue features such as muscle, fat, and bone, down to about six centimetres below the skin. These images, comparable to conventional ultrasound, were produced using remote lasers focused on a volunteer from half a metre away.

"We're at the beginning of what we could do with laser ultrasound," said Brian W. Anthony, a principal research scientist at MIT. "Imagine we get to a point where we can do everything ultrasound can do now, but at a distance. This gives you a whole new way of seeing organs inside the body and determining properties of deep tissue, without making contact with the patient," Anthony said.

The team selected 1,550-nanometre lasers, a wavelength which is highly absorbed by water, and is eye- and skin-safe. As skin is essentially composed of water, the team reasoned that it should efficiently absorb this light, and heat up and expand in response.

As it oscillates back to its normal state, the skin itself should produce sound waves that propagate through the body, the researchers said. They tested this idea with a laser setup, using one pulsed laser set at 1,550 nanometers to generate sound waves, and a second continuous laser, tuned to the same wavelength, to remotely detect reflected sound waves.

This second laser is a sensitive motion detector that measures vibrations on the skin surface caused by the sound waves bouncing off muscle, fat, and other tissues, the researchers said. Skin surface motion, generated by the reflected sound waves, causes a change in the laser's frequency, which can be measured, they said.

By mechanically scanning the lasers over the body, scientists can acquire data at different locations and generate an image of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships and its high-quality development attracts global talents

On December 22, the 17th Asian Marathon Championships and Dongguan International Marathon 2019 kicked off in Dongguan, a city with high-quality development in southeast China. 42 athletes from 16 countries and regions, including China, Japa...

Rajnath Singh terms Integrated Finance as backbone of any ministry

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has termed Integrated Finance as the backbone of any ministrydepartment, saying that desired objectives can only be achieved when a ministrydepartment is able to manage within its budgetary resources without...

Two women, newborn girl killed in road accident in Bareilly

Three persons including an infant were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a tempo they were riding on got hit by a car in Bhamaura area here, police said.The incident took place in the morning killing Rajeshwari 48, a newborn gi...

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019