Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recommended levels of physical activity linked to lower risk of seven cancers: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 10:55 IST
Recommended levels of physical activity linked to lower risk of seven cancers: Study

Engaging in recommended amounts of leisure-time physical activity is linked to a lower risk for seven types of cancers, according to a review of studies which may lead to new intervention strategies against the malignant disease. The researchers, including those from the National Cancer Institute in the US, said while physical activity has been associated with a lower risk of several cancers in previous studies, the relationship between recommended amounts of it have not been particularly associated with cancer risk.

In the current study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the scientists pooled data from nine prospective cohorts, involving a total of 750,000 adults, with self-reported leisure-time physical activity, and follow-up for cancer incidence. They assessed the relationship between physical activity with incidence of 15 types of cancer.

According to the researchers, 2.5 to 5 hours per week of moderate-intensity activity, or 1.25 to 2.5 hours per week of vigorous activity is recommended. Moderate-intensity activities, they explained, are those where a person moves fast enough to burn off three to six times as much energy per minute as sitting quietly (3 to 6 METs), and vigorous-intensity activities burn more than 6 METs.

On analysing the data, the researchers found that engaging in recommended amounts of activity -- 7.5 to 15 MET hours a week -- was associated with a statistically significant lower risk of seven cancer types. They added that the risk reduced more with increased MET hours.

Physical activity, the study said, was associated with a lower risk of colon cancer in men -- 8 per cent for 7.5 MET hours per week, and 14 per cent for 15 MET hours a week. According to the study, engaging in recommended levels of physical activity was also associated with lower incidence of other cancers such as female breast cancer (6-10 per cent), endometrial cancer (10-18 per cent), kidney cancer (11-17 per cent), and liver cancer (18-27 per cent).

Although the study included 750,000 patients, the study had a few limitations including that the participant numbers were limited for some cancers, they were primarily white, and the physical activity measures were not very detailed, with the authors relying on self-reported accounts. "These findings provide direct quantitative support for the levels of activity recommended for cancer prevention and provide actionable evidence for ongoing and future cancer prevention efforts," the researchers concluded in the study.

"Physical activity guidelines have largely been based on their impact on chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. These data provide strong support that these recommended levels are important to cancer prevention, as well," said Alpa Patel, study co-author from the American Cancer Society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Revolutionaries mentioned as 'terrorists' in MP-based university question paper; irks students

Revolutionaries were termed as terrorists in the question paper for a post-graduation examination in Gwalior-based Jiwaji University, drawing ire of students who saw it as an insult of freedom fighters. Students of the third semester of MA ...

Physical activity in recommended amounts is linked to lowering cancer risks

An analysis of nine studies conducted with 7,50,000 adults finds that the amounts of physical activity during leisure time are linked to a lower risk of seven cancers. Of the seven cancers stated in the study, several cancer types have a do...

How can one say if a brain is awake?

Scientists commonly use multiple electroencephalograms or EEG tests to determine the brain consciousness level but now a research team, using rats, has been able to demonstrate that the EEG doesnt always track with being awake. The study by...

Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk due to various causes, reveals study

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide. Suicide related mortality was eight t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019