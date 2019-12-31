Left Menu
Fire at Raj hospital's neonatal ward, 15-day-old girl sustains burns

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 31-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  Created: 31-12-2019 17:33 IST
An infant girl suffered burn injuries when a minor fire broke out in the neonatal care unit of Alwar's Geetanand Children Hospital in Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said. “The 15-day-old baby girl suffered burn injuries from the fire that broke out probably due to a short circuit. The other infants were shifted promptly by the nursing staff and the fire was doused,” Naresh Sharma, Circle Officer (city), said.

He said the matter was being investigated. Alwar Chief Medical Officer O P Meena said the girl was shifted to JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment.

“The fire broke out in an oxygen pipeline connected to a radiant warmer around 5 am. There were a total of 15 infants admitted to the unit. One received injuries and others were shifted to other units,” the CMO said. He informed that the girl sustained burn injuries on her face, chest and shoulders.

Radiant warmers are body warming devices that provide heat to the body and are used to help maintain the body temperature of babies. Meanwhile, family members of the girl accused the hospital administration of carelessness.

“The fire occurred early in the morning due to the carelessness of the hospital staff. Action against them should be taken,” a family member of the girl said. Meanwhile, a three-member committee of the health department from Jaipur reached the hospital in Alwar for an inquiry.

The committee headed by joint director Dr S K Bhandari recorded the statements of the hospital staff.

