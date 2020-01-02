Left Menu
Hemp Oil Can Help Relieve Chronic Pain

Hemp oil is extracted from the plant called "Cannabis Sativa" . Despite the fact that it is a similar plant from which marijuana (hemp's infamous cousin), people have finally started realizing its benefits. The difference between the two is especially crucial for those who want to keep any mind-altering substances at bay; on that note, it is important to note that hemp is the non-mind-altering version of the cannabis plant.

Hemp oil is characterized with a low percentage of THC. THC is the biochemical substance that cause the mind-altering "high" state that everyone keeps talking about. Hemp oil has extremely low measures of THC (~ < 0.3%) - so hemp oil is legitimate and safe to use, as it won't result in any psychoactive effects.

Another interesting fact is that hemp oil is very effective in relieving chronic pain. The hemp seed oil is essentially the oil produced using hemp seeds and is full of nutrition, and thus can be consumed. It can be used to cook food or to garnish salad etc. Since hemp seeds are super-nutritious themselves, the hemp seed oil created from them contains the same health advantages. The cannabinoids present in hemp (only in trace amounts) are the biochemical substance that helps improve the well-being and health of its users.

Many people claim that they have cured their depression, anxiety, OCD, and many such diseases by using marijuana. However, it is not required to follow the same method to get the same results, especially if one wants to steer clear of the illegal route and say no to having an altered state of mind. There have been several studies over the past few years affirming that CBD, the biochemical substance present in hemp oil, is full of nutrition, vitamins, and minerals, and has proved beneficial in getting relief from stress and anxiety. Some researchers, in fact, say that hemp oil may be the most advantageous compound for human body as well as mind.

Hemp Oil is helpful in treating Arthritis Pain

Ongoing investigations have demonstrated that cannabinoids have good anti-inflammatory properties. This implies that hemp oil will have an immediate and direct effect on any inflammation based health problems, for example, joint pain due to arthritis, rheumatoid joint inflammation, osteoarthritis and some more.

Hemp oil has restorative and nutrition value, and it can be both used externally as well as ingested. Research is currently being conducted on pinpointing how exactly these compounds present in hemp oil help in bringing down inflammation and alleviating pain, particularly because hemp oil appears to work even when other medications do not.

Consuming hemp seeds along with the application of hemp oil can help the arthritis patients get relief faster, as the nutritional value increases. To elaborate, you get nutrition by consuming the hemp seeds and get relief from pain through external application of the hemp oil.

In addition to this, hemp is also effective for many other chronic health issues, including depression and anxiety as mentioned earlier. There are also an ever increasing number of studies that show hemp is also effective in the treatment of disease like diabetes, PTSD, alcohol addiction and other neurological disorders. The cannabinoids present in hemp oil help relieve the unpleasant symptoms of craving, pain, seizures, spasms etc.

Fundamentally, hemp is one of the plants with the most nutritional and healthy properties, but most people are still stuck on the fact that it is derived from cannabis.

On the end note, those looking for a good and lasting solution to relieve their chronic pain, hemp oil might be the try solution.

