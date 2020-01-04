Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's why you shouldn't spend long hours in office

According to a recent study, people who spend longer than usual hours at the workplace are more susceptible to the onset of hypertension.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 20:23 IST
Here's why you shouldn't spend long hours in office
Both masked and sustained high blood pressure are linked to higher cardiovascular disease risk.. Image Credit: ANI

According to a recent study, people who spend longer than usual hours at the workplace are more susceptible to the onset of hypertension. A considerable proportion of such individuals may also suffer a hidden form of hypertension, also known as masked hypertension, which as the name suggests may go undetected in clinical settings.

High blood pressure affects nearly half of Americans aged 18 and older and is a primary factor in more than 82,000 deaths per year. Approximately 15-30 per cent of U.S. adults have a type of condition called masked hypertension, meaning their high blood pressure readings are normal during health care visits but elevated when measured elsewhere. The new study, conducted by a Canadian research team, enlisted more than 3,500 white-collar employees at three public institutions in Quebec. These institutions generally provide insurance services to the general population.

Compared with colleagues who worked fewer than 35 hours a week, working 49 or more hours each week was linked to a 70 per cent greater likelihood of having masked hypertension and a 66 per cent greater likelihood of having sustained hypertension- elevated blood pressure readings in and out of a clinical setting. The people working between 41 and 48 hours each week were linked to a 54 per cent greater likelihood of having masked hypertension and a 42 per cent greater likelihood of having sustained hypertension.

The findings accounted for variables such as job strain, age, sex, education level, occupation, smoking status, body mass index, and other health factors. According to lead author Xavier Trudel, Ph.D., assistant professor in the social and preventive medicine department at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, "Both masked and sustained high blood pressure are linked to higher cardiovascular disease risk."

"The observed associations accounted for job strain, a work stressor defined as a combination of high work demands and low decision-making authority. However, other related stressors might have an impact," Trudel said. The authors noted several strengths of the study, including its many volunteers, accounting for multiple factors that can impact blood pressure, repeated testing over several years, the use of wearable monitors instead of relying on workers' reports of their blood pressure readings; and the use of the same monitors for all blood pressure measurements.

"People should be aware that long work hours might affect their heart health, and if they're working long hours, they should ask their doctors about checking their blood pressure over time with a wearable monitor," Trudel said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

US singer Pink pledges USD 500 K to fight Australia wildfires

Sydney, Jan 4 AP American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrif...

Leaders condemn mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, protests near Pak High Commission

Leaders cutting across party lines and various outfits on Saturday condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, terming it as cowardly and shameful, while hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pa...

TMC teachers' wing take out anti-CAA rally

The teachers wing of Trinamool Congress on Saturday took out a rally in the city to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The rally attended by members of West Bengal College and University Professors Association WBCUPA, began at ...

Portion of Bardhaman Railway Station building in WB collapses

A portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building collapsed on Saturday evening, an Eastern Railway official said. Work is on to remove the debris and look for people who might be trapped under it, he said. The portion of the station bui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020