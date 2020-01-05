Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Kota, Rajkot: 111 infants died at govt hospital in Dec

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 19:34 IST
After Kota, Rajkot: 111 infants died at govt hospital in Dec

After reports about deaths of over 100 children at a state-run hospital in Rajasthan's Kota shocked the country, data shows that 111 infants died at a civil hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot district in December. Further, in Ahmedabad civil hospital, 88 infants died last month, it showed.

Confronted by reporters over the issue in Vadodara, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani walked away, without giving any reply. In Ahmedabad, Health Minister Nitin Patel, who shared the shocking data, said cold weather in December was one of the reasons for higher number of deaths in December and added that overall infant mortality had declined in Gujarat.

Of the 388 infants admitted to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay General Hospital in Rajkot in December last year, 111, or 28 per cent, died. As many as 87 and 71 infants died in October and November last year, which was 19.3 and 15.5 per cent of the infants admitted to the hospital's Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), respectively, the data showed.

At Ahmedabad civil hospital, 88 infants died in December, which was 21.2 per cent of 415 infants admitted. As many as 91 and 74 infants died in the hospital in October and November, 18.4 and 16.4 per cent of the total number of infants admitted, respectively.

Sharing the figures, Patel said that notwithstanding the higher number of deaths in December, the infant mortality in the state had dropped over two decades, from 62 per 1,000 in 1997 to 30 in 2017, with further drop recorded in 2018 and 2019. West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Telangana have higher infant mortality rate than Gujarat, as per the Centre's 2017 data, he said.

"Infant mortality rate is a matter of concern. The number of deaths rose in December due to winter season. Lack of public awareness, malnutrition among mothers and pre-natal complications are other reasons," the minister said. "We have set up 41 SNCUs and increased number of seats and colleges for medical education, as shortage of doctors remains a nation-wide problem. The government also provides a monetary incentive to private children's hospitals in remote areas with no SNCU facility," he said.

He also attacked the opposition Congress. "They're trying to divert attention from Rajasthan. I would like to ask the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh why patients from these neighbouring states come to Gujarat hospitals for treatment," he said.

State Congress president Amit Chavda asked if the number of infant deaths should not make the government worry. "There have been 219 infant deaths in two government hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, and the number could be in thousands when hospitals across the state are taken into account.

"Should the government not worry about this, especially when both the prime minister and Union home minister are from Gujarat?" he asked..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Japan blasts 'unjustifiable' Ghosn's escape

Carlos Ghosns escape from Japan is unjustifiable and he is thought to have left the country using illegal methods, the Japanese justice minister said Sunday, in the first official public comments on the case. The 65-year-old former Nissan b...

Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief

Venezuelas congress will vote for new leadership on Sunday with the opposition party hoping to re-elect Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by more than 50 nations as the countrys legitimate president.Guaido, facing a heavy pressure campai...

Nankana Sahib attack a slap on Pakistan's face, says Meem Afzal

Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal on Sunday said the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is a slap on the face of the neighbouring country and outlined that the incident should be condemned in strong words. The incident at ...

Himachal registers 17.3 pc increase in gross revenue collection: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday said the state registered a 17.3 per cent increase in gross revenue collections till December 2019.Total revenue collected up to December 2019 was Rs 3,653.68 crore, whereas it was Rs 3,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020