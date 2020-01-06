Two persons died of dengue in Delhi in November: Civic body

Two persons died of dengue in Delhi in November while the number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in 2019 stood at 2,036, civic officials said on Monday. A senior civic official confirmed the fatalities but other details were still awaited.

According to a report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the report for the city, two deaths occurred in 2019 due to dengue. As per the previous report, the total number of dengue cases in Delhi last year till December 14, stood at 1,958 with no death being recorded.

