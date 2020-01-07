Young adults using e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes at higher risk of stroke, finds study

A new study has found that young adults that use both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes are at a higher risk of stroke. The study was published in the journal - American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The study suggests that adults who smoke e-cigarettes in addition to the conventional cigarettes are almost two times more likely to get a stroke as compared to the people who only smoke cigarettes. Both cigarette and e-cigarette smokers are almost three times more likely to get a stroke than people who do not smoke at all.

"It's long been known that smoking cigarettes is among the most significant risk factors for stroke. Our study shows that young smokers who also use e-cigarettes put themselves at even greater risk," said the lead researcher Tarang Parekh. "This is an important message for young smokers who perceive e-cigarettes as less harmful and consider them a safer alternative. We have begun understanding the health impact of e-cigarettes and concomitant cigarette smoking, and it's not good," added Parekh.

Researchers are trying to understand the health consequences associated to e-cigarettes, but the case against them is mounting with recent instances of vaping-related lung injury, as well as studies showing their hazards as a gateway, long-term source of high nicotine concentration, and their role in an inflammatory signaling network that underlies cardiovascular disease. "Our findings demonstrate an additive harmful effect of e-cigarettes on smokers' blood vessels, hearts, and brains," explained Mr. Parekh.

E-cigarette use by never-smokers is not associated with an increased stroke risk, which is potentially due to a relatively young age of sole e-cigarette users with better socioeconomic status, higher insurance enrollment, and normal cardiovascular health that could overall undermine the stroke risk. Therefore, it remains important to analyze the long-term effects of e-cigarette smoking on cerebrovascular metabolism before completely dismissing a higher stroke risk.

This study also did not find any clear benefit from using e-cigarettes if users are switching from combustible cigarette smoking. Though e-cigarettes are often labelled as the safer option nicotine dependence and toxicity are matter of great concern in low-risk young adults who smoke e-cigarettes for flavours. (ANI)

