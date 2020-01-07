Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dopamine leads to over-eating and eventually weight gain

Pleasure and timing are interlinked, not only in life but in our body as well, finds a recent study. The brain's pleasure sector has an integrated connection with the human biological clock.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 20:44 IST
Dopamine leads to over-eating and eventually weight gain
High-calorie food, which makes one happy and content, can disturb one's regular schedule without even being noticed before it's too late.. Image Credit: ANI

Pleasure and timing are interlinked, not only in life but in our body as well, finds a recent study. The brain's pleasure sector has an integrated connection with the human biological clock. Thus, high-calorie food, which makes one happy and content, can disturb one's regular schedule without even being noticed before it's too late. As a result, overweight and obesity are a compulsion.

But that is not all that comes with happiness through overeating. One can be prone to diabetes, heart diseases, hypertension and even cancer due to ill-eating habits. According to the study, the eating pattern in the United States has worsened in the past 50 years.

"With highly processed foods readily and cheaply available at any time of the day or night," Ali Guler, a professor of biology at the University of Virginia, said. "Many of these foods are high in sugars, carbohydrates, and calories, which makes for an unhealthy diet when consumed regularly over many years."

Guler and his co-workers, in the study published in Current Biology on Thursday, described that the portion of our brain that excretes dopamine and the other part determining the human clock are synced. Guel and his team had used mice to conduct the study and reach such result.

"We've shown that dopamine signalling in the brain governs circadian biology and leads to consumption of energy-dense foods between meals and during odd hours," said Guler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Spain gets coalition government as Sanchez wins parliamentary vote

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez narrowly won parliamentary backing on Tuesday for Spains first coalition government in decades, ending a long political stalemate but leaving him reliant on a fragile patchwork of alliances to pass laws.After ...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Inspired Stokes seals dramatic England victory

Ben Stokes took the last three wickets as England subdued a stubborn South Africa to win a thrilling second test by 189 runs late on day five on Tuesday, their first victory at Newlands since 1957. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen ...

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations -Germany's Maas

Germanys Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Irans decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react. What Iran has announced is, we believe, not the right course and...

UPDATE 1-Thousands mourn Iran-backed paramilitary linchpin in southern Iraq

Thousands of Iraqis packed the streets of Basra on Tuesday to mourn militia leader Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed last week by a U.S. air strike alongside his Iranian mentor Qassim Soleimani. His body arrived ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020