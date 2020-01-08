Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gorilla at San Diego Zoo undergoes cataract surgery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 10:39 IST
Gorilla at San Diego Zoo undergoes cataract surgery

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (AFP) A team of eye doctors in California tested their skills on an unusual patient -- a western lowland gorilla. Working with veterinarians from the San Diego Zoo, an eye surgeon removed a cataract from the left eye of a three-year-old female named Leslie on December 10, zoo officials announced.

They said the surgery was performed at the zoo's medical center and Leslie was recovering well. The surgeon who performed the procedure, Chris Heichel, said that while he had carried out thousands of eye surgeries on human patients, this was his first on a gorilla.

"Fortunately, the similarities between the anatomy of human and gorilla eyes are great enough to allow us to safely navigate the procedure without complication," he said in a statement issued by the zoo. "The remainder of the eye appeared to be in excellent health, indicating exceptional vision potential for the rest of Leslie's life."

The procedure involved removing the cloudy lens from Leslie's eye and inserting a new artificial lens that should provide the gorilla with clear vision for the rest of her life. A cataract is a clouding of the clear lens behind the colored part of the eye, known as the iris. Cataracts typically develop over time, as part of the normal aging process, but they can also be caused by trauma to the eye. Once a cataract develops, the lens becomes progressively cloudier and vision deteriorates.

Zoo officials said they suspect Leslie's cataract resulted from an injury, either from a fall or while playing with other young gorillas in her troop. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian jet dead: Iran

All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Irans Red Crescent said.Obviously it is impossible that passengers on flight PS-752 are alive, the head of Red Crescent tol...

Verhaeghe hat trick highlights Lightning rout of Canucks

Six different players scored in Tampa Bays six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goa...

Iranian official: All on board Ukrainian plane killed

Tehran, Jan 8 AP A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airpor...

India advises its nationals to 'avoid non-essential travel to Iraq'

Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020