Left Menu
Development News Edition

Process of setting up National Medical Commission likely to be over in Feb

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 14:29 IST
Process of setting up National Medical Commission likely to be over in Feb
Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

The process of setting up the National Medical Commission (NMC) in place of the Medical Council of India for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education, profession and institutions is likely to be over in February, Health Ministry sources said. The NMC Act, which seeks to usher in mega reforms in the medical education sector, received the assent of the president on August 8 and was published the same day.

The Act provides for setting up of an NMC in place of the scam-tainted Medical Council of India. Once the NMC comes into being, the Medical Council of India will automatically get abolished. The government superseded the MCI in 2017 and appointed a Board of Governors (BoG) to perform its functions.

"One the NMC becomes operational, the BoG will be also dissolved," an official said. The chief of Delhi AIIMS' ENT head-neck surgery department, Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma, has been appointed the chairman of NMC, the new medical education regulator after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment for a period of three years or till the age of 70 years.

Rakesh Kumar Vats, the secretary-general in the board of governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI), has been appointed as the secretary of the Commission for the similar term. The Union Health Ministry in October finalized the names of 25 members of the NMC through a draw of lots from nominations sent by the state governments, Union territories and state medical councils.

The appointment of chairperson and members of each of the four boards to be set up under the NMC Act is in the process. The four boards to be set up are the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the Medical Assessment and Rating Board and the Ethics and Medical Registration Board.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors has been requested to prepare draft guidelines for fee regulation, so that they can be used as a base document by NMC. The NMC Act proposes a common final year MBBS exam, to be known as National Exit Test (NEXT), for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a licence to practice. It would also act as a screening test for foreign medical graduates, official sources said.

NEXT results would be the base for admission to PG courses and to obtain a license to practice. It would also act as a screening test for foreign medical graduates. Regulations to operationalize NEXT would be made in due course, keeping in mind the importance of both theoretical as well as clinical skill sets required at the level of UG.

There is a 3-year window before NEXT becomes operational, leaving ample scope for detailed negotiations on the contours of the exam, the ministry had said earlier. The National Medical Commission will regulate fees and all other charges for 50 percent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities.

According to the Act, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board will assess medical colleges and develop a ranking system for them which would enable students choose their institutes in a much more informed manner. These measures will ensure a transparent admission process and also bring down admission fee, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Last of the 4 illegal apartment complexes demolished in Kochi

The last of the four illegal apartment complexes here was razed down through controlled implosion method on Sunday, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court over three mon...

Fire at two shops in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A fire was reported on Sunday at two adjoining luggage shops in New Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the fire, the official said.The fire department s...

9 Afghan nationals held in Delhi heroin racket bust: NCB

Nine Afghan nationals have been arrested and high grade over 1.6 kg heroin has been seized as part of a drug syndicate busting operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB said on Sunday. They said the accused had ingested heroin capsules an...

Facilitating the Road to Change

According to World Population Prospects The 2015 revision Population Database of United Nations Population Division, India has the worlds highest number of 10 to 24-year-olds at 242 million, even ahead of China, which has 185 million young ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020