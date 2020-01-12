Left Menu
Development News Edition

City hospital uses novel technique to clear hardened calcified blockage in 67-yr-old mans' artery

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 20:46 IST
City hospital uses novel technique to clear hardened calcified blockage in 67-yr-old mans' artery

A team of doctors at a hospital here has performed a procedure to open a severely blocked artery of a 67-year-old patient who recently suffered a heart attack, using a "novel technique" called coronary shockwave lithotripsy, officials said on Sunday. The hospital claimed that the procedure conducted on the patient on Saturday, was the country's "first" such operation.

"The patient had 90 per cent blocked artery which could not be opened by the standard technique of balloon angioplasty. At extremely high pressures with balloon bursting it became impossible to open the blockage," Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) said in a statement on Sunday. A shockwave balloon was inserted inside the artery and sonic pulses were delivered to break the calcium in the blockage. After that, the blockage opened easily at even low pressures with subsequent stent implantation and a successful procedure, it said.

A team of doctors led by FEHI chairman Dr Ashok Seth performed "India's first coronary shockwave lithotripsy to open a severely blocked artery of the 67-year-old patient who recently had a heart attack", the hospital claimed. The "novel procedure" brings hope for those suffering from an advanced form of coronary artery disease (CAD), having angina or heart attack in which the blockage becomes very hard due to deposit of calcium, doctors said.

Blockage becoming very hard due to deposit of calcium happens in 20-25 per cent of the patients, especially those who are old, diabetic, have chronic kidney disease, long-standing blockages or those who have undergone bypass surgery previously, they said. Shockwave coronary lithotripsy is a "major advancement" over the previous techniques used for such hard blockages, such as ultra-high pressure balloons or rotatory drills which are difficult to use and carry the risk of rupturing the artery, the hospital authorities said.

"Hardened calcified blockages are a big challenge to treat using angioplasty and stents, and is getting much more common. Such blockages can now be opened with ease and safety, to give patients the best results for long time. "The sonic pressure waves produced when performing intravascular lithotripsy give us a novel, safe and proven treatment option to break up the calcified plaque, with potentially less risk of injury to the heart artery and a safer option for the patient when compared to other treatments," Dr Seth said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS Nurses Union alleges gender discrimination in reservation for nursing officers' recruitment

AIIMS Nurses Union New Delhi has alleged gender discrimination in the new reservation criteria for recruitment of nursing officers in AIIMS across India. In a letter to Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan, the union expressed objections over...

TRAU beat Indian Arrows 2-0 to continue upsurge in I-League

Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU of Manipur registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in their I-League match here on Sunday. Naocha Singh scored in the 44th minu...

Never took anyone's help to get CM's post: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said he never took anyones help to get the post and he had joined politics to do something good. Recalling the day when the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly poll results were declared, he ...

Delhi BJP's women wing takes out march in support of CAA

The Delhi BJPs women wing took out a march in Lutyens Delhi on Sunday in support of the amended Citizenship Act. Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party volunteers participated in the march from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020