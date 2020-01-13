On day of protests at Wadia Hospitals, BMC says will pay Rs 20

With political parties throwing their weight behind the cash-strapped Wadia hospitals in Mumbai, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday said the civic body would pay the "pending amount" of around Rs 20 crore to them. However, the Wadia Hospital claimed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is supposed to pay the "pending dues" of several crores to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital and Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, both based in Parel.

Earlier in the day, the Raj Thackeray-led MNS held a protest outside the hospitals demanding that the Maharashtra government and the BMC provide funds for proper running of the cash-strapped facilities which have been discharging patients due to lack of resources. The protest was led by MNS chief Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila Thackeray. Former MLA Bala Nandgaokar and other party workers also participated in the protest.

"The hospitals have not received dues of Rs 229 crore from the BMC and the state government. The employees also did not receive the salary for the last month. We won't let the hospitals shut under any circumstances," Sharmila Thackeray told reporters. As the issue gathered steam, a labour union also held a demonstration demanding immediate release of the salary to the employees of the hospitals.

Apart from ruling Shiv Sena and Congress, the agitation was also supported by the opposition BJP and the MNS. "I have met the CEO of Wadia Hospital and also called on deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP will not let the facilities shut down," said Pravind Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

State unit Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said he would raise the issue in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mayor Pednekar said the Shiv Sena-ruled civic body did not want the hospitals to be shut.

"The pending amount of around Rs 20 crore will be paid to the hospitals. We want the hospitals to operate and continue providing medical facilities to Mumbaikars," she said. The mayor further said the BMC would hold a meeting with Wadia Hospital authorities to discuss the future course of action on Tuesday.

According to sources in the BMC, the land was provided to the Wadia Trust in 1926 for running a 120-bed hospital on condition that it will have "50 per cent" of the total beds reserved for the poor and kin of mill workers. "The BMC has found that around 10 employees were getting pensions from Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital while six staffers were drawing salaries from both the hospitals," a BMC official said.

Meanwhile, the Wadia Hospital on Monday said the outstanding dues from the BMC runs into several crores to both the hospitals. "As on date as per the GR (Government Resolution) dated 2010 and adopted by the BMC, the civic body is yet to pay the outstanding dues of Rs 31.44 crore to the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital and Rs 105.85 crore to the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children," it said in a statement.

The Wadia Hospital declined further comment saying the matter is pending before the Bombay High Court. "As per the Trust deeds of the hospitals, there are four members from the BMC on the Board of Management for both hospitals along with that of government of Maharashtra on the Board of Management. It is up to the BMC who they want to appoint on the Board," it said.

It further stated that the BMC, through its representatives on the board of management of both the hospitals, is party to all the decisions of the hospitals as per the provisions of the Trust Deed..

