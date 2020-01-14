Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Hyderabad researchers, others develop cancer therapy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 15:27 IST
IIT Hyderabad researchers, others develop cancer therapy

A team of researchers from IIT- Hyderabad along with others have developed an efficient combination therapy for the treatment of cancer. The researchers in collaboration with those from the University of Hyderabad, IIT-Bombay and Bose Institute in Kolkata have developed a synergetic combination of Photothermal therapy and chemotherapy using a naturally derived anticancer agent and shown its efficacy in destroying cancer cells, a press release said on Tuesday.

Combination therapy, which combines more than one therapeutic procedure, is being increasingly considered for the treatment of cancer as it can deal with the heterogeneity of cancer cells in addition to providing synergic therapeutic effects, it said. This research was led at IIT Hyderabad by Aravind Kumar Rengan, Assistant Professor, Department of Bio-Medical Engineering..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Rio medallists in Singapore golf showdown before Olympics

The three mens golf medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics will appear at the Singapore Open this week in a closely-watched showdown just months ahead of the Tokyo Games. Gold medallist Justin Rose, silver winner Henrik Stenson and third-pla...

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020