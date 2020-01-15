Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naturally occurring protein mimics positive effects of exercise

A new study has found that Sestrin, a naturally occurring protein, can produce the positive effects of exercise even in the absence of any physical activity or training. The findings of this research from Michigan Medicine can pave the way for scientists to halt muscle wasting due to old age and other conditions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Michigan
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:06 IST
Naturally occurring protein mimics positive effects of exercise
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has found that Sestrin, a naturally occurring protein, can produce the positive effects of exercise even in the absence of any physical activity or training. The findings of this research from Michigan Medicine can pave the way for scientists to halt muscle wasting due to old age and other conditions. "Researchers have previously observed that Sestrin accumulates in muscle following exercise," said Myungjin Kim, Ph.D., a research assistant professor in the Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology. Kim, working with professor Jun Hee Lee, Ph.D. and a team of researchers wanted to know more about the protein's apparent link to exercise. Their first step was to encourage a bunch of flies to work out.

Taking advantage of Drosophila flies' normal instinct to climb up and out of a test tube, their collaborators Robert Wessells, Ph.D. and Alyson Sujkowski of Wayne State University in Detroit developed a type of fly treadmill. Using it, the team trained the flies for three weeks and compared the running and flying ability of normal flies with that of flies bred to lack the ability to make Sestrin. "Flies can usually run around four to six hours at this point and the normal flies' abilities improved over that period," says Lee. "The flies without Sestrin did not improve with exercise."

What's more, when they overexpressed Sestrin in the muscles of normal flies, essentially maxing out their Sestrin levels, they found those flies had abilities above and beyond the trained flies, even without exercise. In fact, flies with overexpressed Sestrin didn't develop more endurance when exercised. The beneficial effects of Sestrin include more than just improved endurance. Mice without Sestrin lacked the improved aerobic capacity, improved respiration, and fat burning typically associated with exercise.

"We propose that Sestrin can coordinate these biological activities by turning on or off different metabolic pathways," says Lee. "This kind of combined effect is important for producing exercise's effects." Lee also helped another collaborator, Pura Munoz-Canoves, Ph.D., of Pompeu Fabra University in Spain, to demonstrate that muscle-specific Sestrin can also help prevent atrophy in a muscle that's immobilized, such as the type that occurs when a limb is in a cast for a long period of time. "This independent study again highlights that Sestrin alone is sufficient to produce many benefits of physical movement and exercise," says Lee.

Could Sestrin supplements be on the horizon? Not quite, says Lee. "Sestrins are not small molecules, but we are working to find small molecule modulators of Sestrin." Kim further adds that scientists still don't know how exercise produces Sestrin in the body. "This is very critical for future study and could lead to a treatment for people who cannot exercise." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fit-again Prithvi set to join India A team in New Zealand

Young opener Prithvi Shaw will join the India A squad in New Zealand in the next 48 hours, having recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained during a Ranji Trophy game last week. Unlike recent times, Prithvis rehabilitation programme w...

Mexican government preparing 'ambitious' criminal justice reform

Faced with rampant drug violence and homicides at record highs, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government is preparing far-reaching reforms of Mexicos justice system to combat insecurity and a culture of impunity, officials said on ...

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at lightning speed, Deputy Chief Mini...

Shivaji memorial should be on land, Maratha outfit demands

The Maratha Seva Sangh MSS has demanded that the planned memorial of warrior king Shivaji should be built on land and not in the sea. The Maharashtra government is building a memorial of the 17th century king off the Mumbai coast. It will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020