First heart transplant at govt-run hospital in Rajasthan

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:03 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:03 IST
The Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Thursday became the first government-run hospital in the state to conduct a heart transplant surgery, an official said. According to the hospital administration, the heart, two kidneys and liver of a 25-year-old man hailing from Rajsamand district, who was declared brain dead by a doctors' committee, were transplanted to several patients in need of the organs.

"The man was referred to SMS Hospital in critical condition. He was declared brain dead following which transplant coordinators convinced family members to donate his vital organs," said Dr S S Yadav. "After they agreed, recipients with matching blood group were found and the transplant process was done in the night itself. Four people were given new lives," he said.

He also said this is the first time that a government hospital in the state has performed a heart transplant. Dr Yadav said the heart was transplanted to a male patient, one kidney each to a female and male patient at the hospital itself whereas the liver was sent to NIMS Hospital by forming a green corridor.

The patients will remain under observation in the ICU for the next 72 hours following which they will be shifted to general wards for follow-ups, he added. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was praying for the transplant to be successful and speedy recovery of the recipient patients.

"Happy to know that first-ever heart transplant has been performed in SMS government hospital, Jaipur today. I pray to God for it to be successful and may the patient regain health soon," Gehlot tweeted on Thursday. PTI AG RDM RDM

