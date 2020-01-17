Left Menu
Health Minister monitoring situation after novel Coronavirus cases reported

Coronaviruses are large families of viruses, which cause illnesses to people and also circulate in animals including camels, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people.

Ms. Preeti Sudan, Secretary (HFW), Government of India is regularly reviewing the public health preparedness in the country since the news broke out. Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has been closely monitoring the situation after the reports of 41 confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus (nCoV) including one death from Wuhan, China on 5th January 2020. According to WHO, the situation is still evolving and preliminary investigations suggest a link to the seafood market. Coronaviruses are large families of viruses, which cause illnesses to people and also circulate in animals including camels, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people.

Ms. Preeti Sudan, Secretary (HFW), Government of India is regularly reviewing the public health preparedness in the country since the news broke out. As directed by the Health Ministry, meetings of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) were convened under the Chairmanship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on 8thand 15th January 2020 with representations from various stakeholders (health and non-health sectors) and WHO.

Secretary, (HFW) stated that "the public health preparedness is being reviewed on a day-to-day basis and the core capacities to timely detect and manage the importation of the nCoV into the country is being strengthened further". She mentioned that the situation is being monitored in consultation with WHO and keeping in view the limited human to human transmission the risk at a global level is perceived below.

However, as a matter of abundant precaution, the Ministry of Health has instructed the screening of international travelers from China at designated airports namely, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata through thermal scanners. In coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in-flight announcements are also being made. A travel advisory has also been issued to the passengers travelling to and from China on the issue. A copy of the same is also available on the Health Ministry website.

The Health Ministry has issued necessary directions to all concerned about laboratory diagnosis, surveillance, infection prevention and control (IPC) and risk communication. Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) is geared up for community surveillance and contact tracing. The NIV Pune, ICMR Laboratory is coordinating the testing of samples for nCoV in the country. The hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities has been also reviewed during high-level meetings and advisories, and IPC Guidelines have been shared with the States. Adequate stocks of logistics including PPE is available. State governments have also been advised on the necessary precaution to be taken up on the issue. Ministry of Health is also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, and the immigration officers at the said airports have been sensitized.

(With Inputs from PIB)

