Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lack of new antibiotics undermining efforts to combat drug-resistant infections

“Never has the threat of antimicrobial resistance been more immediate and the need for solutions more urgent,” says Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

  • WHO
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:30 IST
Lack of new antibiotics undermining efforts to combat drug-resistant infections
WHO in 2017 published the priority pathogens list, 12 classes of bacteria plus tuberculosis that are posing an increasing risk to human health because they are resistant to most existing treatments.  Image Credit: Pixabay

Declining private investment and lack of innovation in the development of new antibiotics are undermining efforts to combat drug-resistant infections, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Two new reports reveal a weak pipeline for antibiotic agents. The 60 products in development (50 antibiotics and 10 biologics) bring little benefit over existing treatments and very few targets the most critical resistant bacteria (Gram-negative bacteria). While pre-clinical candidates (those in early-stage testing) are more innovative, it will take years before they reach patients.

"Never has the threat of antimicrobial resistance been more immediate and the need for solutions more urgent," says Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. "Numerous initiatives are underway to reduce resistance, but we also need countries and the pharmaceutical industry to step up and contribute to sustainable funding and innovative new medicines."

The reports (Antibacterial agents in clinical development – an analysis of the antibacterial clinical development pipeline and its companion publication, Antibacterial agents in preclinical development) also found that research and development for antibiotics are primarily driven by small- or medium-sized enterprises with large pharmaceutical companies continuing to exit the field.

Clinical development review

WHO in 2017 published the priority pathogens list, 12 classes of bacteria plus tuberculosis that are posing an increasing risk to human health because they are resistant to most existing treatments. The list was developed by a WHO-led group of independent experts to encourage the medical research community to develop innovative treatments for these resistant bacteria.

Of the 50 antibiotics in the pipeline, 32 targets WHO priority pathogens but the majority have only limited benefits when compared to existing antibiotics. Two of these are active against the multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria, which are spreading rapidly and require urgent solutions. Gram-negative bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumonia and Escherichia coli, can cause severe and often deadly infections that pose a particular threat for people with weak or not yet fully developed immune systems, including newborns, aging populations, people undergoing surgery and cancer treatment.

The report highlights a worrying gap in activity against the highly resistant NDM-1 (New Delhi Metallo-beta-lactamase 1), with only three antibiotics in the pipeline. NDM-1 makes bacteria resistant to a broad range of antibiotics, including those from the carbapenem family, which today are the last line of defense against antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

"It's important to focus public and private investment on the development of treatments that are effective against the highly resistant bacteria because we are running out of options," says Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General for Antimicrobial Resistance. "And we need to ensure that once we have these new treatments, they will be available to all who need them." On a more positive note, the pipeline for antibacterial agents to treat tuberculosis and Clostridium difficile (which causes diarrhea) is more promising, with more than half of the treatments fulfilling all the innovation criteria defined by WHO.

Preclinical development review

The pre-clinical pipeline shows more innovation and diversity, with 252 agents being developed to treat WHO priority pathogens. However, these products are in the very early stages of development and still need to be proven effective and safe. The optimistic scenario, the report indicates, is for the first two to five products to become available in about 10 years.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-It's a boy! Paternity leave looms for Japanese minister Koizumi

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has said he will take paternity leave in a rare move for a Japanese man, announced on Friday the birth of his first child a boy. Koizumi, son of charismatic former prime minister Junichiro...

Counsellors, defence team of Nirbhaya convicts taking 'advantage' of loopholes in Delhi's law, jail manual: NCW chief

National Commission for Women NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday accused the counsellors and the defence team of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts of playing with the system and taking advantage of the loopholes in law and jail manual of Delhi...

ATK hope for fresh impetus, look to return to winning ways

A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday. ATKs principal owners R P Sanjiv Go...

Unnao rape case: HC refuses to suspend Kuldeep Sengar's jail term, seeks CBI's reply on appeal

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, failed to get any interim relief on Friday from the Delhi High Court which refused to suspend his sentence and sought CBIs respo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020