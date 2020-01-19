Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 12:03 IST
Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Students who use digital technology excessively are less motivated to engage with their studies and are more anxious about tests, according to a study which says the effects may be worsened by increased feelings of loneliness. As part of the study, published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning, 285 students who had enrolled in health-related degree courses were assessed for their digital technology usage patterns, their anxiety, loneliness, study skills and motivation.

The researchers, including those from Swansea University in the UK, found a negative relationship between internet addiction, and motivation to study. Students reporting more internet addiction, they said, found it harder to organize their learning productively, and were more anxious about upcoming tests.

Internet addiction was also associated with loneliness which made study harder, the scientists reported. "These results suggest that students with high levels of internet addiction may be particularly at risk from lower motivations to study, and, hence, lower actual academic performance," said study co-author Phil Reed from Swansea University.

About one-fourth of the students said they spent over four hours a day online, and the rest reported that they spent between one to three hours every day. According to the study, the students mainly used the internet for social networking (40 percent) and information seeking (30 percent).

"Internet addiction has been shown to impair a range of abilities such as impulse control, planning, and sensitivity to rewards. A lack of ability in these areas could well make study harder," said Roberto Truzoli, another co-author of the study from the University of Milan in Italy. The research also found internet addiction to be linked with increased loneliness which made studying harder for the students.

Loneliness, the scientists said, plays a large role in positive feelings about academic life in higher education. Poorer social interactions associated with internet addiction makes loneliness worse, further impacting the motivation to engage in a highly social educational environment such as a university, the researchers noted.

"Before we continue down a route of increasing digitization of our academic environments, we have to pause to consider if this is actually going to bring about the results we want. This strategy might offer some opportunities, but it also contains risks that have not yet been fully assessed," Reed said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...

Bar Refaeli welcomes third child with husband Adi Ezra

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra have become parents to their third child. The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she has given birth to her third kid.This is what real GLAM looks like. Third ba...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup No. 11 Louisville upsets No. 3 DukeDavid Johnson scored 19 points as No. 11 Louisville withstood a charge from third-ranked Duke and pulled out a 79-73 road victory Saturd...

Reliance outpaces industry in petrol, diesel sales from its outlets

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL has outpaced the industry in clocking double-digit sales growth in petrol and diesel from its nearly 1,400-odd petrol pumps in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. In an investor presentation post announcin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020