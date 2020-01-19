Left Menu
22 lakh children administered polio vaccine in Haryana

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 23:17 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 23:17 IST
Around 22 lakh children between 0 to 5 years of age were administered polio drops on the first day of the National Immunisation round of Pulse Polio on Sunday. Around 38 lakh children, under five years of age, are anticipated to be covered under the programme.

Giving information in this regard, a Health Department spokesperson said Education minster Kanwar Pal, inaugurated the campaign in Jagadhri-Yamunanagar, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment M Om Parkash Yadav and Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma inaugurated the campaign in Narnaul and Ballabgarh (in district Faridabad), respectively. The campaign will continue for another two days through door-to-door drive in order to identify and administer polio drops to the remaining children, who were not given the drops on the booth day.

On the first day, approximately 22 lakh children of less than five years of age have been administered polio drops. In order to smoothly carry out this campaign, a total of 15,819 booths were set up in the state and these were manned by approximately 67,000 health officials or volunteers or anganwari workers, ASHA.

About 3,300 officials supervised the activity apart from independent monitors of NPSP-WHO. This was preceded by undertaking awareness campaigns through print media, radio, TV, drum beating, and other IEC activities.

Approximately 38 lakh children are to be covered during this campaign in the state. The children who have been left out during the booth activity on the first day will be administered polio vaccine drops on January 20 and 21 through door-to-door drive PTI VSD  KJ

