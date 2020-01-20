Left Menu
Drug prescriptions for dementia reveal racial disparities in UK

A new UCL-led study in the UK has suggested that the black and Asian people with dementia are not receiving the same quality of medical care as their white peers.

  • London
  Updated: 20-01-2020 13:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new UCL-led study in the UK has suggested that the black and Asian people with dementia are not receiving the same quality of medical care as their white peers. The finding which was published in Clinical Epidemiology, reveal that Asian people with dementia are less likely to receive anti-dementia drugs, and they take them for shorter periods.

People belonging to black ethnic groups who are diagnosed with Dementia are prescribed antipsychotic drugs. Not giving attention to the primary symptoms, they are being suggested drugs that are used to treat dementia-related distress. The lead author of the study, Professor Claudia Cooper said, "Our new findings are concerning as they appear to reflect inequalities in the care people receive to treat symptoms associated with dementia."

Researchers analysed data from 53,718 people across the UK who had a dementia diagnosis, and 1,648,889 people without dementia, drawing from The Health Improvement Network primary care database and collected between 2014 and 2016. Analysed a data of 53,718 people across the UK who had a dementia diagnosis, and 1,648,889 people without dementia, the researchers found that, Asian people with dementia were 14 per cent less likely than white patients to be prescribed anti-dementia drugs when they were potentially beneficial, and received them for an average of 15 fewer days per year.

Drugs like antipsychotics are usually prescribed to treat some of the associated and psychological symptoms, while, Anti-dementia drugs - cholinesterase inhibitors or memantine - are the only class of medication available for treating dementia Both Asian and black people with dementia were prescribed antipsychotic drugs for longer than white patients, by 27 and 17 days more, respectively, which could put them at greater risk of harmful side effects.

"Rates of antipsychotic prescribing in all ethnic groups exceeded recommendations for treating the often very distressing behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia, such as agitation or challenging behaviours, which are the most common reasons antipsychotic drugs are prescribed to people living with dementia," explained Professor Cooper. Co-author professor Jill Manthorpe also pitched that health experts should raise the question of whether antipsychotic drugs are being prescribed instead of other forms of support that could address causes of the distressing symptoms. (ANI)

